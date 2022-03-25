New Zealand Vs Pakistan, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue Of NZ-W Vs PAK-W

New Zealand women and Pakistan women face each other in the 26th match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 on Saturday. The match will take place at Hagley Oval, Christchurch and its live streaming will be available in India. (More Cricket News)

New Zealand have 4 points to their credit from 6 games. They are placed at the sixth spot in the table with an NRR of -0.229. On the other hand, Pakistan women have managed to win just one game so far in the tournament that came against West Indies. They are the bottom spot in the table with 2 points.

While the Pakistan women are already out of the semi-final race, New Zealand women have an outside chance. For the entry to the next stage they need a lot of permutations and combinations to work in their favour, but before they need to win the game against Pakistan.

Head-To-Head

Both New Zealand women and Pakistan women have played 13 ODI matches against each other. The White Ferns have won 12 and lost just one.

When is New Zealand vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match is on March 26, 2022 (Saturday).

At what time New Zealand vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match starts?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match starts at 3:30 AM IST.

Where is New Zealand vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match being played?

New Zealand vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Which channel in India will live telecast New Zealand vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

New Zealand vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD in India.

How to watch live streaming of New Zealand vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match in India?

The live streaming of New Zealand vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match can be seen on Disney+ Hotstar.