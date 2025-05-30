Sports

NBA: New York Knicks Force Game 6 Against Indiana Pacers Due To Brunson Heroics

The New York Knicks secured a dominant 111-94 win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 on Thursday, 29 May, to force the NBA Eastern Conference final to a decisive sixth game. Powered by a 32-point performance from Jalen Brunson, the Knicks secured their first home win of the series. He was assisted by Karl-Anthony Towns, who added 24 points and 13 rebounds despite playing with a bruised left knee. Benedict Mathurin scored 23 points off the bench for the Pacers, but could not help them overcome the Knicks’ defence.