Mumbai Open: Raina-Bhosale Crash Out Of Doubles, Adkar Loses In Singles

Indian players endured a tough day as the doubles pair of Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale crashed out along with Vaishnavi Adkar in singles, in the first round of the Mumbai Open, in Mumbai on February 5, Monday. (More Tennis News)

The pair of Raina and Bhosale lost to Hungary’s Fanny Stollar and Great Britain’s Naiktha Bains 6-3, 2-6, 8-10 in the first round at the Cricket Club of India here.