This year, across the five races held so far spanning from Qatar to France, the reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati has demonstrated his domination by winning two races - Qatar GP and Spanish GP. Meanwhile, Pramac's Jorge Martin has emerged as another rising star with victories in France and Portugese. There is Maverick Vinales of Aprillia as well, a genuine contender in line who has tasted victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas.