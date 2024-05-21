Motorsport

MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix 2024 Live Streaming: Past Winners, When, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

The sixth race of the 2024 MotoGP, the Catalan Grand Prix has finally arrived, and here's how, when, and where you can watch it live

A glimpse from MotoGP 2024 race. Photo: MotoGP
MotoGP 2024 is racing ahead with time! the sixth race of the season - The Catalan Grand Prix, is just around the corner, already. Jorge Martin's recent victory at the French Grand Prix has fueled the anticipation, raising the stakes for the Catalunya set to unfold on the weekend of May 24, Saturday. (More Motorsport News)

This year, across the five races held so far spanning from Qatar to France, the reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati has demonstrated his domination by winning two races - Qatar GP and Spanish GP. Meanwhile, Pramac's Jorge Martin has emerged as another rising star with victories in France and Portugese. There is Maverick Vinales of Aprillia as well, a genuine contender in line who has tasted victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas.

Previous Winners of MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix

Last year in Catalunya, Aleix Espargao from Aprilia Racing clinched victory in both the main and sprint races. Here's the list of past five winners of the Catalan Grand Prix:

2023 - Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing)

2022 - Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP)

2021 - Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

2020 - Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT)

2019 - Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team)

When is the 2024 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix?

The main race of the 2024 Catalan Grand Prix will be held on May 26, Sunday at 5:30 PM IST at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Where to watch the 2024 MotoGP French Grand Prix?

The 2024 MotoGP French Grand Prix will be broadcast live by Eurosport and Sports 18 in India.

All the MotoGP 2024 races will be available to stream online on the Jio Cinema app and website.

