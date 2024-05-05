Motorsport

Miami Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Wins Sprint, Charles Leclerc Finishes Second - In Pics

Reigning Formula One world champion Max Verstappen was triumphant in the Miami Grand Prix 2024 sprint race on Saturday (May 4). The Red Bull Racing driver clinched pole for the sprint in Friday's qualifying session, and capitalised on that effort to finish ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on Saturday. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton was penalised for speeding in the pit lane, and dropped from eighth down to 16th.