Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, waves after winning the Sprint race at the Miami Formula One Grand Prix in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, of Monaco, left, and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, right, talk after the Sprint race at the Miami Formula One Grand Prix in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car, pursued by Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco during the Sprint race at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, front, leads the pack, followed by Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, right, at the start of the Sprint race at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands takes a turn during the Sprint race at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, right, leads the pack, followed by Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, left, at the start of the Sprint race at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, front, and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, left, lead from the start during the Sprint race at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, puts on his helmet before the Sprint race at the Miami Formula One Grand Prix in Miami Gardens, Florida.