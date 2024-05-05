Motorsport

Miami Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Wins Sprint, Charles Leclerc Finishes Second - In Pics

Reigning Formula One world champion Max Verstappen was triumphant in the Miami Grand Prix 2024 sprint race on Saturday (May 4). The Red Bull Racing driver clinched pole for the sprint in Friday's qualifying session, and capitalised on that effort to finish ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on Saturday. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton was penalised for speeding in the pit lane, and dropped from eighth down to 16th.

Miami Grand Prix 2024 | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, waves after winning the Sprint race at the Miami Formula One Grand Prix in Miami Gardens, Florida.

1/7
Charles Leclerc with Max Verstappen after the Sprint race
Charles Leclerc with Max Verstappen after the Sprint race | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, of Monaco, left, and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, right, talk after the Sprint race at the Miami Formula One Grand Prix in Miami Gardens, Florida.

2/7
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car, pursued by Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco during the Sprint race at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race in Miami Gardens, Florida.

3/7
Max Verstappen leads the pack
Max Verstappen leads the pack | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, front, leads the pack, followed by Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, right, at the start of the Sprint race at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race in Miami Gardens, Florida.

4/7
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen | Photo: AP/Wilfredo Lee

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands takes a turn during the Sprint race at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida.

5/7
Miami Grand Prix 2024: Sprint race
Miami Grand Prix 2024: Sprint race | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, right, leads the pack, followed by Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, left, at the start of the Sprint race at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race in Miami Gardens, Florida.

6/7
F1 Miami GP Auto Racing
F1 Miami GP Auto Racing | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, front, and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, left, lead from the start during the Sprint race at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race in Miami Gardens, Florida.

7/7
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, puts on his helmet before the Sprint race at the Miami Formula One Grand Prix in Miami Gardens, Florida.

