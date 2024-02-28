Motorsport

Christian Horner Allegations: Red Bull Racing F1 Team Principal Cleared Of Inappropriate Behaviour

Christian Horner will stay on as chief executive and team principal of Red Bull Racing after the announcement, which came three days before the first race of the 2024 Formula 1 season

Associated Press (AP)
Associated Press (AP)

February 28, 2024

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, centre, chats with driver Sergio Perez, left, and Helmut Marko, team director, right, at the pits during the Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain on February 21, 2024. Photo: AP
info_icon

Red Bull has confirmed that Christian Horner will remain in charge of its champion Formula 1 team after an investigation cleared him of alleged misconduct toward a team employee. (More Motorsport News)

Horner will stay on as chief executive and team principal after the announcement, which came three days before the first race of the season.

“The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr. Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed. The complainant has a right of appeal.

"Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial,” the Red Bull parent company said in a statement.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, right, chats with Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico at the pits during Formula One pre season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. - (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Formula One 2024 Bahrain Testing: Christian Horner Leads Red Bull, Unbothered By Ongoing Investigation

BY Associated Press (AP)

"The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards."

Red Bull won all but one race last season and its driver Max Verstappen is the three-time defending champion.

Horner had remained in his post during the investigation as part of what he called a “business as normal” approach, and was in charge of the team for preseason tests last week, even as he admitted the investigation was a distraction.

Tags
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement