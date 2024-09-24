MMA

‘My Fire Has Still Not Burned Out’ – Nong-O Promises To Shut Down Critics With Quick Win Over Kiamran Nabati

The former bantamweight Muay Thai king believes a victory over the undefeated Russian will prove he is far from done.

Some were quick to write off Nong-O Hama when he lost the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title and hit a two-fight skid, but the Thai legend wants to prove he isn’t done yet. 

After rebounding with a win over hard-hitting compatriot Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai last time out, Nong-O is ready to reassert his position as one of the best fighters on the planet when he faces Kiamran Nabati at ONE Friday Fights 81: Superbon vs. Nattawut on Prime Video.  

The 37-year-old will pit his experience against the ferocity of the unbeaten Russian rising star – and he thinks it will give him the edge in their clash at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 27.  

He told onefc.com: 

“Many people say that I am too old in this field, so I will show that even though I am 37, I am still in good shape. My fire has still not burned out. My body is still strong. I am still hungry for victory. I still want to win. 

“My experience throughout the years will definitely help me a lot when I fight against a young gun like him.” 

While many of his peers have hung up their gloves, Nong-O still feels like he can mix it up with the division’s finest and isn’t eyeing up his retirement yet. 

He’s realistic enough to know he can’t go on forever, but he has faith in his ability to get back into World Title contention as the #3-ranked athlete in the bantamweight ranks: 

“[I don’t know] how many fights I have left. I haven’t counted them yet because my body can still take it. I will keep doing it until my body can’t take it anymore.  

“But this moment is considered the final stretch of my career. I will try to do my best in the remaining time. I still want to give good performances, win every fight, and return to being a World Champion so I can retire with style.  

“The victory in the last fight proved that I still have what it takes.” 

Nong-O Preparing For Nabati’s Heavy Hands 

Nong-O Hama knows that Kiamran Nabati poses a massive threat in their clash at ONE Friday Fights 81. 

The Thai icon has seen the Russian bludgeon his way to three straight victories in the world’s largest martial arts organization, extending his unbeaten slate to 21-0 in the process.  

Nabati’s offense can’t be denied, but Nong-O has seen it all in a career spanning well over 300 fights and notices potential frailties along with the dangers: 

“Kiamran’s performances have already been amazing. He’s fought 21 fights and has never lost once.  

“He has many strengths. He’s a fighter with heavy weapons and heavy punches, and he is fast. He’s good at kicking, but most importantly, he’s a boxer with heavy punches. 

“I’ve seen some weaknesses in him, but I can’t say yet. I want to reveal them in the ring.” 

Although Nabati has dynamite in his hands that Nong-O must be vigilant of, the Evolve MMA athlete is also a concussive puncher who can administer a fight-ending strike at any point.  

He knows that dictating the match from the start will be crucial, so if he can, he’ll look to finish the job before his rival gets the chance to hit fifth gear. 

Nong-O said: 

“In the early stages, the game will go to the one who can control the pace first and who will follow whose plan first.  

“I don’t know how it will end, but if I have the chance, I want to try to end it quickly.” 

