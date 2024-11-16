Another night of scintillating combat sports action went down when ONE Friday Fights 87 took over Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium on November 15.
ONE Championship brought 11 thrilling Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA bouts to the Thai capital and showcased an array of rising stars who battled hard in the hopes of earning a place on the organization’s global roster.
In case you missed any of the thrilling finishes or intense exchanges, here’s a recap of everything that occurred live in Asia primetime.