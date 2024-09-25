John Lineker Returns To Face Alexey Balyko In Muay Thai Action At ONE Fight Night 25

MMA

Just weeks after winning his Muay Thai debut, "Hands of Stone" comes back for more on October 4!

Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John “Hands of Stone” Lineker is continuing his quest for two-sport glory.

Just a few weeks removed from his successful Muay Thai debut, the hard-hitting Brazilian will return for his second bout in the sport at ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas vs. Eersel II on Prime Video, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 4.

There, the 34-year-old knockout artist will square off against dangerous Russian striker Alexey Balyko in a bantamweight Muay Thai tilt inside the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Lineker, who has competed in nearly 50 professional MMA bouts, has already cemented himself as one of the biggest pound-for-pound punchers in the sport today.

For years, fans have wondered how the ultra-aggressive slugger would fare in “the art of eight limbs,” especially if he donned the 4-ounce gloves, and they got their answer when he made his Muay Thai debut against American sensation Asa “The American Ninja” Ten Pow at ONE 168: Denver earlier this month.

In that match, Lineker showcased his trademark punching power – as well as strong defensive instincts and surprising technical skills – en route to a highlight-reel knockout in the second round. With that bonus-winning performance, the Brazilian proved he has the stand-up chops to hang with the planet’s best Muay Thai practitioners.

Now, just a few weeks removed from that victory, Lineker – currently the #1-ranked bantamweight MMA contender – looks to make it 2-0 in Muay Thai action. But to do that, he’ll need to pass another massive test.

Balyko has long been regarded as one of Russia’s elite strikers. The Prokopyevsk-born dynamo owns 23 career wins, which includes a shocking first-round victory over Stefan Korodi at ONE Fight Night 23 this past July.

What’s more, like Lineker, the 31-year-old rising star is a boxing-focused knockout artist who is plenty willing to take two or three shots just to land a big blow of his own.

Given each man’s propensity for brawling and their undeniable thirst for the finish, fans can expect a barnburner for as long as this battle lasts.

Stay tuned to onefc.com for more news about ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas vs. Eersel II on Prime Video.

