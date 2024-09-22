MMA

Hiroki Akimoto Plans To ‘Make Sure The Result Is Clear’ And Stop Ilias Ennahachi At ONE Friday Fights 81

The former bantamweight kickboxing king aims to make a statement when makes his return at ONE Friday Fights 81.

Former bantamweight kickboxing kingpin Hiroki Akimoto will look to score a statement-making victory against former flyweight kickboxing titleholder Ilias Ennahachi when the two trade leather at ONE Friday Fights 81: Superbon vs. Nattawut

Set to air live in Asia primetime on September 27 from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this high-stakes showdown will be the Japanese star’s chance to snap his two-fight skid and position himself closer to a crack at reigning ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan “The General” Haggerty.

A well-rounded striker with blazing speed and elite fight IQ, Akimoto captured gold back in 2022, but would subsequently lose the World Title in his first defense against Petchtanong Petchfergus.

After a break from competition, he then made his much-anticipated return to action in May of this year at ONE Fight Night 22, where he suffered a hard-fought decision loss to decorated Chinese veteran Wei Rui.

Looking back on that bout, the 32-year-old Akimoto believes he had done enough to earn the judges’ nod. And with that setback still fresh in his mind, he plans to erase any doubt against Ennahachi and secure the stoppage victory.

Now the #2-ranked bantamweight kickboxing contender, Akimoto told onefc.com:

“In my last fight, I thought I did well, but I lost by decision. I want to make sure the result is clear this time by scoring a knockdown or a KO.”

Of course, Akimoto wants to do everything in his power to avoid a third straight defeat, which could kill his hopes of reclaiming the bantamweight kickboxing crown.

To that end, he’s done his homework on the Dutch-Moroccan Ennahachi, who he says brings big power and serious speed to the bantamweight division:

“I think he’s incredibly strong. He’s a very well-rounded kickboxer and a good fighter. He has speed, and after moving up in weight class, he’s gained power too. I’m really looking forward to it.”

With his background in Kyokushin Karate, the Japanese fighter is an expert at managing distance, dictating the pace of exchanges as he darts in and out of the pocket.

Akimoto plans to lean heavily on that skill set at ONE Friday Fights 81 but says fans can also expect to see him trading strikes in close quarters.

He added:

“I think we’ll need to be quick with footwork and movement at a distance, which is something I’m good at. I believe it will be an entertaining fight for the audience. We’ve also practiced close-range exchanges thoroughly, so I think it will be an interesting fight with quick entries and exits and exchanges.”

Akimoto Looks To ‘Outshine’ Other Stars At ONE Friday Fights 81

Hiroki Akimoto is just one of the accomplished superstars competing at the blockbuster ONE Friday Fights 81. Joining him will be the likes of his Japanese compatriots Takeru “The Natural Born Crusher” Segawa and Eisaku “Speed Actor” Ogasawara, as well as former undisputed ONE World Champions Superbon, Nong-O Hama, and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

Akimoto is determined to turn in such an unforgettable performance that he’ll stand out above the rest at this star-studded event:

“Other fighters from Japan like Takeru and Ogasawara are also scheduled to fight, and famous Thai fighters like Superbon, Nong-O, and Sam-A will be there too. I intend to have a great fight and outshine everyone.”

Speaking of Takeru, many fans and pundits alike have compared Akimoto to “The Natural Born Crusher.” Akimoto, though, is quick to brush those comparisons aside, pointing out that they compete in different divisions.

He also reiterated that his ultimate goal is to put on the evening’s most electrifying fight:

“We’re both Japanese, but we’re in different weight classes. I just want to do our best together. I’m sure Takeru will have a great fight, and other former teammates like Nong-O and Sam-A will definitely have great fights too. I don’t want to lose to anyone, not just in my fight but in the quality of the fight as well.”

