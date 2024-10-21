Full Fight Card Revealed For ONE Friday Fights 84 On October 25

This Friday, October 25, the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok will once again play host to a fight card featuring many of the planet’s most electrifying martial artists.
Set to air live in Asia primetime, ONE Friday Fights 84 features 12 matchups across three different combat sports disciplines – Muay Thai, MMA, and submission grappling.
In the main event, two of Thailand’s top talents will throw down in a 137-pound catchweight Muay Thai bout, as former Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champions Kongsuk Fairtex and “Elbow Zombie” Muangthai PK Saenchai go toe-to-toe.
At just 24 years old, Kongsuk has already established himself as an elite striker.
He’ll enter the contest with plenty of momentum, riding a three-fight winning streak and fresh off the biggest victory of his career – a hard-fought decision win over four-time Muay Thai World Champion Yodlekpet “The Destroyer” Or Atchariya.
The Fairtex Training Center representative hopes to keep his streak alive and earn a spot on ONE’s global roster, but he’ll first have to get past the always-dangerous Muangthai.
A veteran of more than 250 fights, including 11 thrilling appearances in ONE, “Elbow Zombie” has faced the best of the best, employing his ruthless clinch game and slashing elbow strikes to put fear in the hearts of his opponents.
Before that, in 129-pound catchweight Muay Thai action, Spanish phenom Xavier Gonzalez will square off with Thai standout Palangboon Wor Santai.
Gonzalez finds himself on a two-fight winning streak, and in his most recent outing, he scored the first knockout of his ONE tenure with a highlight-reel finish of Win Sitjanim at ONE Friday Fights 73.
The 23-year-old hopes to continue his ascent against local hero Palangboon, who is hungry to prove he belongs on the global stage after suffering a narrow split-decision loss in his ONE debut.
Lower on the card, 20-year-old Iranian sensation Parham Gheirati could punch his ticket to the global roster when he takes on hard-hitting Brit George Mouzakitis in a bantamweight Muay Thai tilt that promises fireworks.
With his well-rounded striking game and prodigious athleticism, Gheirati has racked up five straight wins at ONE Friday Fights to cement himself as a serious contender on the rise.
Mouzakitis, meanwhile, is a decorated European competitor who hopes to bounce back from a disappointing decision loss in his promotional debut in March at ONE Friday Fights 54.
Muay Thai won’t be the only item on the menu at ONE Friday Fights 84.
The card will kick off with an intriguing lightweight submission grappling battle between top Japanese black belt Tomoshige Sera and Chinese submission hunter Yuan Yi.
After that, Filipino knockout artist Marwin “Green Goblin” Quirante and grappling specialist Phan Thanh Tung will lock horns in a strawweight MMA contest. Each man will be making their promotional debut and will aim to announce their presence in this classic striker-versus-grappler clash.
ONE Friday Fights 84 Full Card
- Kongsuk Fairtex vs. Muangthai PK Saenchai (Muay Thai – 137-pound catchweight)
- Xavier Gonzalez vs. Palangboon Wor Santai (Muay Thai – 129-pound catchweight)
- Sunday Boomdeksean vs. Petsaenkom Sor Sommai (Muay Thai – 118-pound catchweight)
- Tubtimthong Sor Jor Lekmuangnon vs. Banluelok Sitwatcharachai (Muay Thai – 112-pound catchweight)
- Singdam Kafefocus vs. Andrii Mezentsev (Muay Thai – 120-pound catchweight)
- Detpichai NaweeAndaman vs. Kochasit Tasaeyasat (Muay Thai – 112-pound catchweight)
- Parham Gheirati vs. George Mouzakitis (Muay Thai – bantamweight)
- Omar Kinteh vs. Eh Mwi (Muay Thai – flyweight)
- Sonrak Fairtex vs. Yuki Kasahara (Muay Thai – 134-pound catchweight)
- Yangdam Jitmuangnon
- Kongpoxay LaoLaneXang (Muay Thai – 123-pound catchweight)
- Marwin Quirante vs. Phan Thanh Tung (MMA – strawweight)
- Yuan Yi vs. Tomoshige Sera (submission grappling – lightweight)