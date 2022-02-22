Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Men’s FIH Pro League 2021-22: Sukhjeet Singh New Face In India Squad For Ties Against Spain At Home

Manpreet Singh will lead the Indian team that will play Spain in a two-leg tie on February 26 and 27 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Harmanpreet Singh is the vice-captain.

Men’s FIH Pro League 2021-22: Sukhjeet Singh New Face In India Squad For Ties Against Spain At Home
India are currently fifth in the FIH Pro League 2021-22 standings with nine points from four games. Hockey India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2022 7:17 pm

Promising forward Sukhjeet Singh was the new face in India's 20-strong men’s hockey squad announced on Tuesday for the FIH Pro League 2021-22 tie against Spain in Bhubaneswar later this week. The two-leg tie will be held on February 26 and 27 and the Indian team will be led by Manpreet Singh. (More Hockey News)

Dragflick specialist Harmanpreet Singh will serve as Manpreet's deputy. The Indian team will see a new face in 25-year-old Sukhjeet from Punjab, who was picked in the core group following an impressive stint during the maiden Hockey India Inter-Department National Championship last year.

The 20-member squad for the double-header against Spain includes goalkeepers PR Sreejesh and Suraj Karkera. Harmanpreet, Mandeep Mor, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh and Dipsan Tirkey are the defenders in the squad.

Related stories

Women’s FIH Pro League 2021-22: Savita Punia To Lead India Against Spain In Absence Of Rani Rampal

Women’s FIH Pro League 2021-22: Netherlands Call Off India Trip Due To COVID Scare

FIH Pro League Hockey, Live Streaming: India Full February Schedule, Squad And How To Watch

The team features an experienced midfield with Manpreet, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma and Akashdeep Singh.

The forwardline includes Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Shilanand Lakra, new comer Sukhjeet and Abhishek, who did well against South Africa and France earlier this month, has also received a call-up to the team.

Additionally, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Amit Rohidas, Rajkumar Pal, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh and Dilpreet Singh have been named as standbys.

“We have chosen a balanced group to play Spain for this weekend and are looking forward to playing at home in Bhubaneswar,” chief coach Graham Reid said.

“It includes another new debutant striker Sukhjeet Singh who impressed during the selection camp last month and has been working hard since selection in the Core Probable's Group.”

“Spain has a new coach and will be keen to impress after losing to England. These games are an important step in preparation for what is a very busy year,” Reid added.

India endured mixed results in Pro League matches in South Africa where they won against the hosts but were stunned by France in one game, prompting a sharp response from Indian Olympic Association and FIH President Narinder Batra.

Batra had demanded an explanation for the setback and even met the Hockey Indian officials and Reid after their return.

India Squad:

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera.

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (Vice-Captain), Mandeep Mor, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey.

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (Captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Akashdeep Singh.

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek.

Standbys: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Amit Rohidas, Rajkumar Pal, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Dilpreet Singh.

Tags

Sports Men's FIH Pro League India National Hockey Team Spain National Hockey Team India Vs Spain IND Vs SPA Manpreet Singh Harmanpreet Singh Sukhjeet Singh Hockey     Bhubaneshwar
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

KL Rahul, India Opener, Donates Rs 31 Lakh For Budding Cricketer’s Bone Marrow Transplant

KL Rahul, India Opener, Donates Rs 31 Lakh For Budding Cricketer’s Bone Marrow Transplant

ICC Women’s ODI Rankings: Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sabbhineni Meghana Make Gains In Batters’ List  

IPL 2022: Tim David, Mumbai Indians’ Singaporean Recruit, Eager To Bat With Kieron Pollard, Rohit Sharma

IPL 2022: David Warner, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins To Miss Start Of T20 League Due To Pakistan Series

Live Streaming, ISL 2021-22: Where To Watch Mumbai City FC Vs SC East Bengal Match Live

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Arturo Macias makes a pass as the public shouting

Bullfighting In Mexico And It May Be The Last

People wave Russian national flags celebrating the recognizing the independence in the center of Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine.

Russian-Ukraine Crisis: Putin Recognizes Independence Of Luhansk And Donetsk

Ukrainian servicemen survey the impact area of a rocket that landed outside Popasna, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine-Russia Crisis

Vehicles set on fire by rioters in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

Protests Erupt In Karnataka’s Shivamogga Over Bajrang Dal Activist’s Killing

Villagers work to extinguish a fire that consumes a forest near Ituzaingo, Corrientes province, Argentina.

Pampas On Fire

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds up his trophy after winning the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Rio Open: Teen Carlos Alcaraz Beats Diego Schwartzman To Claim Singles Title