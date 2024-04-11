Jwala Singh is not just a long-time coach, but also mentor and father figure to India cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Jwala Singh was an aspiring cricketer who approached the legendary Ramakant Achrekar for guidance, but fate had other plans for him.
India cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal at a net practice session with coach Jwala Singh observing him intently.
Advertisement
India international Yashasvi Jaiswal (right) celebrating a milestone with mentor Jwala Singh.
Advertisement
File photo of Jwala Singh, childhood coach of Indian cricket star Yashasvi Jaiswal, at a nets practice session in Mumbai.
Jwala Singh, mentor of Indian cricket star Yashasvi Jaiswal, coaching a budding cricketer in Mumbai.
Advertisement
Jwala Singh, mentor of Indian cricket star Yashasvi Jaiswal, coaching a budding cricketer in Mumbai.
Advertisement
Jwala Singh, mentor of Indian cricket star Yashasvi Jaiswal, closely observing a budding cricketer at a practice session in Mumbai.