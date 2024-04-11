Sports

Meet Jwala Singh, Coach Of Indian Cricket Star Yashasvi Jaiswal - In Pics

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s amazing journey to the pantheon of Indian cricket is now public knowledge. But few are privy to his mentor and father figure Jwala Singh’s life story, which is equally inspirational, even if less glittering. The man from Gorakhpur defied odds and struggled through financial adversity in his bid to become a top-flight cricketer. Though persistent injuries and the death of his father led to Singh giving up on his dream, he vowed to mentor at least one kid to the national team. And as fate would have it, a young Yashasvi Jaiswal crossed his path in December 2013. The rest, as they say, is history.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Photo: Special Arrangement

Jwala Singh is not just a long-time coach, but also mentor and father figure to India cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Jwala Singh Photo: Special Arrangement
Jwala Singh was an aspiring cricketer who approached the legendary Ramakant Achrekar for guidance, but fate had other plans for him.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Photo: Special Arrangement
India cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal at a net practice session with coach Jwala Singh observing him intently.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Photo: Special Arrangement
India international Yashasvi Jaiswal (right) celebrating a milestone with mentor Jwala Singh.

Jwala Singh Photo: Special Arrangement
File photo of Jwala Singh, childhood coach of Indian cricket star Yashasvi Jaiswal, at a nets practice session in Mumbai.

Jwala Singh Photo: Special Arrangement
Jwala Singh, mentor of Indian cricket star Yashasvi Jaiswal, coaching a budding cricketer in Mumbai.

Jwala Singh Photo: Special Arrangement
Jwala Singh, mentor of Indian cricket star Yashasvi Jaiswal, coaching a budding cricketer in Mumbai.

Jwala Singh Photo: Special Arrangement
Jwala Singh, mentor of Indian cricket star Yashasvi Jaiswal, closely observing a budding cricketer at a practice session in Mumbai.

