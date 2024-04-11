Sports

Meet Jwala Singh, Coach Of Indian Cricket Star Yashasvi Jaiswal - In Pics

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s amazing journey to the pantheon of Indian cricket is now public knowledge. But few are privy to his mentor and father figure Jwala Singh’s life story, which is equally inspirational, even if less glittering. The man from Gorakhpur defied odds and struggled through financial adversity in his bid to become a top-flight cricketer. Though persistent injuries and the death of his father led to Singh giving up on his dream, he vowed to mentor at least one kid to the national team. And as fate would have it, a young Yashasvi Jaiswal crossed his path in December 2013. The rest, as they say, is history.