Marcus Stoinis Becomes Joint-Second To Score Fastest Fifty In ICC T20 World Cup – Statistical Highlights

Riding on Marcus Stoinis’ 18-ball unbeaten 59, Australia defeated Sri Lanka in a match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Marcus Stoinis celebrates after Australia beat Sri Lanka in ICC T20 World Cup 2022.
Marcus Stoinis celebrates after Australia beat Sri Lanka in ICC T20 World Cup 2022. ICC

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 3:55 pm

Marcus Stoinis recorded the fastest fifty for Australia in ICC T20 World Cup as well as in T20Is by reaching 50 off 17 balls with four fours and five sixes during his unbeaten 59-run knock against Sri Lanka at Perth Stadium on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

It was also the joint second-fastest 50 in T20 World Cup. India’s Yuvraj Singh who completed his 50 off 12 balls during his 58-run innings against England at Durban on September 19, 2007, holds the record of fastest 50 in T20 World Cup as well as T20Is.

Stephan Myburgh’s 17-ball 50 for Netherlands against Ireland at Sylhet on March 21, 2014 is the second fastest 50 in T20 World Cup before Marcus Stoinis. Australian Glenn Maxwell, Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik and India’s KL Rahul completed their fifties off 18 balls .

Glenn Maxwell’s 18-ball 50 with five fours and five sixes during his 74-run knock against Pakistan at Mirpur, Dhaka on March 23,2014 was the previous fastest 50 for Australia in T20 World Cup as well as T20Is.

FASTEST 50 IN ICC T20 WORLD CUP

Balls (Score)-Batter-Opponent-Venue-Date

12 (58)-Yuvraj Singh (IND)-England-Durban (19-09-2007)

17 (63)-Stephan Myburgh (NED)-Ireland-Sylhet (21-03-2014)

17 (59*)-Marcus Stoinis (AUS)-Sri Lanka-Perth (25-10-2022)

18 (54*)-Shoaib Malik (PAK)-Scotland-Sharjah (07-11-2021)

18 (74)-Glenn Maxwell (AUS)-Pakistan-Dhaka (23-03-2014)

18 (50)-KL Rahul (IND)-Scotland-Dubai (05-11-2021)

Tags

Sports T20 Worldcup Cricket ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Marcus Stoinis Australia National Cricket Team Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Yuvraj Singh Glenn Maxwell Shoaib Malik Kl Rahul
