Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Manchester City Fined For Pitch Invasion After Last Season's Title Win

Manchester City won the 2021-22 EPL title with one more point than their rivals, Liverpool.

Manchester City were fined by the FA as their fans invaded the pitch during the title celebrations last season.
Manchester City were fined by the FA as their fans invaded the pitch during the title celebrations last season. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 11:43 pm

Manchester City was fined 260,000 pounds ($289,000) on Friday for fans invading the pitch after winning the Premier League title in May. (More Football News)

The English Football Association said Man City admitted a disciplinary charge over the scenes that followed a 3-2 win against Aston Villa. 

City's late comeback after trailing by two goals ensured securing the league title with one point more than Liverpool.

“The club admitted that it failed to ensure its spectators . . . conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using threatening and violent behavior while encroaching onto the pitch after the final whistle,” the FA said.

Tags

Sports Manchester City Pep Guardiola Football Association English Premier League (EPL) Sports Football Sports News English Football Association
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read