Sports

Madrid Open: Swiatek Races Into Final With Dominant Win Over Keys

Dominant Swiatek into Madrid final

Advertisement

Iga Swiatek celebrates after clinching her win over Madison Keys
info_icon

Iga Swiatek cruised into her second Madrid Open final on Thursday, maintaining her ominous form by beating Madison Keys 6-1 6-3 within 71 minutes. (More Sports News)

Swiatek had been forced to fight back from a set down against Beatriz Haddad Maia in the quarter-finals, but there was no slow start on Thursday as she broke Keys' serve to love at the first attempt.

Only in the fifth game, when Keys failed to convert two break points, was Swiatek troubled in a 31-minute opener, and she carried that momentum into the second set with another early break. 

Jannik Sinner's Madrid Open campaign is over - null
Madrid Open: Top Seed Jannik Sinner Withdraws Ahead Of Quarter-finals

BY Stats Perform

Advertisement

Having eliminated Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur on a deeply impressive run, Keys had no answer for Swiatek's power as she clinically worked her way through the second set, the American's forehand running long on match point to seal a routine win for the world number one. 

Having lost last year's final against Aryna Sabalenka, Swiatek could face a rematch against the defending champion, who takes on Elena Rybakina in Thursday's other semi-final.

Data Debrief: Swiatek surpasses Serena 

Saturday's final will be Swiatek's 11th at WTA 1000-level, the Pole going all the way on 37.9 per cent of her 29 main-draw entries at that level. That is a better ratio than 23-time grand slam champion Serena Williams managed in her glittering career, the American doing so at 18 of 49 WTA 1000 tournaments (36.7 per cent). 

Advertisement

Swiatek has now played eight matches in 2024 without dropping a single game on her own serve, a tally only matched by her possible final opponent Sabalenka on the WTA tour. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates
  2. 'Barsatein' Co-Stars Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon Are Reportedly In A 'Serious' Relationship, To Get Engaged Soon
  3. Google Layoffs: Company Fires 200 'Core' Team Employees
  4. 'The 8 Show' Trailer Review: Ryu Jun-yeol And Seven Others Are In An Endless Loop Of Greed In An Irresistible, Brutal Game
  5. Gangsta Rap: Pappu Yadav In Bihar
  6. Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raag Darbari In Dharwad
  7. Uma Ramanan Dies At 69: Tamil Playback Singer Passes Away Due To Ill Health
  8. Sports News LIVE: Heartbreak For India In Uber Cup QFs; Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar Face The Media