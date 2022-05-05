Thursday, May 05, 2022
Madrid Open: Andy Murray Withdraws Before Match Against Novak Djokovic

Andy Murray, a former world number one, had won his first two matches in Madrid, defeating Dominic Thiem and Denis Shapovalov.

There were no further details on Andy Murray's illness. File Photo

Updated: 05 May 2022 4:25 pm

Andy Murray withdrew from his showdown against Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open on Thursday because of illness. (More Cricket News)

The announcement came not long before Murray was scheduled to take the court against the top-ranked Djokovic in the third round.

Murray had won his first two matches in Madrid, defeating Dominic Thiem and Denis Shapovalov. The former No 1 hadn't won consecutive matches since January.

There were no further details on Murray's illness.

Murray, ranked 78th in the world, has been making his way up the rankings since having hip surgery in both 2018 and 2019.

