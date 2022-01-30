Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United: How To Watch Pakistan Super League Match 5

Islamabad United, the most successful team in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), starts their 2022 season with a blockbuster match against Peshawar Zalmi in an early kick-off on Sunday. The weekend double-header will also feature Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars match later in the day. (More Cricket News)

The fifth match of PSL 7 will be a replay of the last season's Eliminator 2, which decided who enter the final. In that match, Peshawar Zalmi defeated Islamabad United by eight wickets, chasing down a stiff target of 175 runs target at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Now, it's a new season, a new venue, and a new challenge.

The Islamabad-based franchise is one of the most consistent sides in the PSL, having won the title in 2016 and 2018. They have also featured in the playoffs in each of the six seasons so far. Shadab Khan's men will hope for a good start to this season to mount another title challenge.

For Peshawar Zalmi, probably the most consistent side in the PSL history, it will be about maintaining the momentum. The Shoaib Malik-led side defeated Quetta Gladiators by five wickets in their season opener. Chasing a big total of 190/4, the 2017 champions reached the target with two balls with skipper Malik (48 in 32) and Hussain Talat (52 off 29).

Toss

Islamabad United have won the toss and have opted to bowl against Peshawar Zalmi.

Head-to-head

There's very little to separate the two teams. In their previous 16 fixtures, Peshawar Zalmi lead Islamabad United 8-7. The first leg in the 2020 season in Rawalpindi was abandoned.

Last season, Peshawar Zalmi won two of the three meetings, including the Eliminator. Zalmi then lost the final to Multan Sultans.

Match and telecast details

Match : Match 5 of Pakistan Super League 2022, Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United

Date : January 30 (Sunday), 2022

Time : 3:00 PM IST/ 2:30 PM local

Venue : National Stadium, Karachi

TV Channels : Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming : SonyLIV

In Pakistan : A Sports, PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Daraz, Tapmad and Cricwick.

Elsewhere...

Willow TV (North America), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Sky Sport (New Zealand) and SuperSport (Africa).

Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi : Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Yasir Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Patrick Brown.

Islamabad United : Alex Hales, Paul Stirling, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mubasir Khan, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Marchant de Lange.

Peshawar Zalmi's playing in the last match : Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Yasir Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik (c), Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Sohail Khan, Patrick Brown, Sameen Gul, Usman Qadir.

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi : Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Yasir Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik (c), Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Sohail Khan, Patrick Brown, Sameen Gul, Usman Qadir, Kamran Akmal, Hazratullah Zazai, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Salman Irshad, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Umar, Sirajuddin.