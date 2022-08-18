Live Streaming Of Zimbabwe vs India, First ODI: Where To Watch ZIM Vs IND Cricket Match Live In India

Skipper KL Rahul’s form and fitness will be observed keenly when India take on Zimbabwe in the first of three-match ODI on Thursday at the Harare Sports Club. The Zimbabwe vs India first ODI will be telecast live in India from 12:45 PM IST.

Supposed to be one of the most vital cogs in India's T20 World Cup top-order, Rahul would like to make full use of the game time he gets as an opener during the three games against Regis Chakabva's side.

On the Harare Sports Club batting belters where Zimbabwe chased down Bangladesh's 300 plus and 290-odd targets in successive games in the recently-concluded series, all eyes will be on India's batting line-up with Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson.

And unlike Bangladesh, a bowling attack comprising Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav along with all-rounders Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel has more potency in any conditions against this Zimbabwe line-up.

For Zimbabwe, the aim would be to become the proverbial banana peel on which Rahul and his men can slip as a series win for 'Men in Blue' would hardly win them any accolades but a defeat would invite sharp criticism.

The hosts therefore wouldn't mind if the likes of Sikandar Raza, Chakabva and Innocent Kaia repeat their batting performances from the Bangladesh encounters and show the world that the previous series win was not just a mere flash in the pan.

Zimbabwe Vs India Head-To-Head

The two teams have met 63 times in ODIs, and the head-to-head record is 51-10 in favour of India. Two matches have ended as ties. India and Zimbabwe last played an ODI cricket match on June 15, 2016. India are on a 12-match winning run in ODIs against Zimbabwe. India last lost to Zimbabwe in an ODI on June 3, 2010. In nine bilateral ODI series, India lead Zimbabwe 8-1. Zimbabwe's lone series win was back in 1997, when they won 1-0 in Bulawayo.

When And Where To Watch ZIM vs IND, first ODI Live In India?

India's tour of Zimbabwe will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India. Sony Six, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 4 channels will live broadcast the Zimbabwe vs India first ODI in India. Live streaming of ZIM vs IND cricket matches will be available on SonyLIV. In Zimbabwe, all the matches can be watched on SuperSport TV. The first ODI starts on 12:45 PM IST at the Harare Sports Club.

Squads:

India: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (captain), Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans , Luke Jongwe , Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano , Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga , Richard Ngarava , Victor Nyauchi , Sikandar Raza , Milton Shumba , Donald Tiripano.