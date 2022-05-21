Live Streaming Of Women’s T20 Challenge 2022: Squads, Fixtures And All You Need To Know

As the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is nearing its business end, the shift is slowly focusing on the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022, which is returning after a gap of one year. Like previous seasons, the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 will have the same three teams with Pune hosting all the matches. (More Cricket News)

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 matches. Disney+ Hotstar is likely to livestream the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 matches from May 23. However, it is yet to be known which Star Sports channels will live telecast the games.

Unlike the previous editions, Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Veda Krishnamurthy and Shikha Pandey are some of the notable names that will be missing the action in this edition. The BCCI has already named the 16-member teams contesting the event at Pune’s MCA Stadium.

While Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana have been retained as captains of Supernovas and Trailblazers, all-rounder Deepti Sharma has replaced Mithali as the skipper of Velocity. A total of 12 overseas players will be seen in action with Alana King the only cricketer representing Australia.

The performers in the recently held Senior Women's T20 Trophy have also been rewarded. The tournament's leading run-getter KP Navgire and leading wicket-taker Aarti Kedar will play for Velocity.

The upcoming edition is expected to be the last one with BCCI planning a full-fledged Women's IPL from next year.

Women's T20 Challenge 2022 Squads

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia, Alana King, Ayushi Soni, Chandu V, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Rashi Kanojia, Sophie Ecclestone, Sune Luus, Mansi Joshi

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S Meghana, Saiqa Ishaque, Salma Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Sujata Mallik, SB Pokharkar.

Velocity: Deepti Sharma (c), Sneh Rana, Shafali Verma, Ayabonga Khaka, KP Navgire, Kathryn Cross, Keerthi James, Laura Wolvaardt, Maya Sonawane, Natthakan Chantam, Radha Yadav, Aarti Kedar, Shivali Shinde, Simran Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Pranavi Chandra

Coaches At Women's T20 Challenge 2022

Supernovas: Former India international Nooshin Al Khadeer will be in charge of two-time champions Supernovas. The 41-year-old has recently led Railways to the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy as well as the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy.

Trailblazers: Sunetra Paranjpe has been trusted with the coaching duties of defending champions Trailblazers. The former Mumbai cricketer has played 31 internationals for India and recently was at the helm of Baroda en route to the semifinals of the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy.

Velocity: Velocity will be coached by former India international Devieka Palshikaar. Earlier, she had served as Bangladesh women’s team assistant coach to Anju Jain. Together they supervised Bangladesh to 2018 Asia Cup win beating India in the final.

Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 Fixtures

May 23: Trailblazers vs Supernovas - 7:30 PM

May 24: Supernovas vs Velocity - 3:30 PM

May 26: Velocity vs Trailblazers - 7:30 PM

May 28: Final - 7:30 PM