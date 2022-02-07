Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Live Streaming Of PSL 2022, Quetta Gladiators Vs Lahore Qalandars: Watch Pakistan Super League, Match 15 Live

Quetta Gladiators take on Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League 2022. Check match and telecast details here:

Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars have a 6-6 head-to-head record in PSL. Composite: Logos

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 12:55 pm

Former champions Quetta Gladiators will look for their second win of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 season when they take on Lahore Qalandars in match 15 Monday. (More Cricket News)

Both the teams have played four matches each. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators are fifth in the six-team T20 league with two points (one win), while Shaheen Afridi's Lahore Qalandars are third with six points (three wins).

As things stand now, undefeated Multan Sultans are at the top of the table with 10 points. Islamabad United are second with six points from three wins in five outings.

Peshawar Zalmi are fourth with four points from two wins in five matches. Winless Karachi Kings are at the bottom, having lost all five matches played so far.

Gladiators lost their season opener against Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets, then beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets. But they have endured back-to-back defeats against Multan Sultans (by six runs) and Islamabad United (by 43 runs).

Qalandars, the only team yet to win the PSL, started PSL 7 with a five-wicket defeat against holders Sultans. But Shaheen Afridi's side has bounced back in style, registering three wins on the trot -- vs Karachi Kings by six wickets, vs Peshawar Zalmi by 29 runs, and vs Islamabad United by eight runs.

Qalandars opener Fakhar Zaman is the leading scorer this season -- 286 in four innings at a strike rate of 178.75.

Head-to-head

There's nothing to separate between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars. It's 6-6. Last season, Lahore Qalandars finished 5th, a rung above Quetta Gladiators.

Match and telecast details

Match: 15th match of Pakistan Super League 2022, Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars
Date: February 7 (Monday), 2022
Time: 8:00 PM IST/ 7:30 PM local
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: SonyLIV

In Pakistan: A Sports, PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Daraz, Tapmad and Cricwick.

Elsewhere...

Willow TV (North America), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Sky Sport (New Zealand) and SuperSport (Africa).

Playing XIs in the previous match

Quetta Gladiators (vs Islamabad United): James Vince, Ahsan Ali, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, James Faulkner, Naseem Shah, Abdul Bangalzai.

Lahore Qalandars (vs Islamabad United): Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Philip Salt (wk), Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Ahsan Ali, Abdul Bangalzai, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Ben Duckett, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shahid Afridi, James Faulkner, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Umar Akmal, Jason Roy, Shimron Hetmyer, Luke Wood, Daniel Lawrence, Ghulam Mudassar, Ashir Qureshi, Ali Imran, Will Smeed, Khurram Shahzad.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Philip Salt (wk), Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Samit Patel, Ben Dunk, Dean Foxcroft, Matty Potts, Sohail Akhtar, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Maaz Khan, Akif Javed, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ahmed Daniyal, Syed Faridoun.

