Saturday, Apr 09, 2022
Live Streaming Of Korean Open 2022 Badminton: All Eyes on PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth In Semifinals

PV Sindhu is chasing her second title of 2022 while Kidambi Srikanth is yet to win a final this year. Check live streaming details of Korean Open 2022 semifinals.

PV Sindhu will face local favourite An Seyoung in the semifinals of Korean Open 2022. File Photo

Updated: 09 Apr 2022 1:29 am

PV Sindhu faces an uphill task in her quest for the second title of 2022 when the Indian meets local favourite An Seoung in the women’s singles semifinals of the Korean Open 2022 badminton tournament on Saturday. (More Badminton News)

Another Indian, Kidambi Srikanth will also be aiming for a place in the final against Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie in the men’s singles last-four clash.

Viacom 18 has the live streaming rights of the Korean Open 2022 badminton tournament in India. Viewers can watch both Sindhu and Srikanth in action in their respective matches on the Voot Select OTT platform from 7:30 AM IST onwards.

Sindhu, who was knocked out in the All England Open Badminton Championships’ second round, started the tournament with easy wins over Lauren Lam and Aya Ohori in the first two rounds. In the quarterfinals, the double Olympic medallist got better of Thai Busanan Ongbamrungphan quite comfortably.

An Seoung, seeded second in the competition, defeated Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli, Yeo Jia Min and Saena Kawakami on her way to the semifinals. For the record, An Seoung has won all the three games she played against Sindhu so far. The last time these two faced each other was in the final of BWF World Tour Finals last year.

Meanwhile, World Championships 2021 runners-up Srikanth rode on his power and precision to outwit local hope Son Wan Ho in a men's singles quarterfinal match that lasted just over an hour. The Indian, seeded fifth, will next face third seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.    

Both Srikanth and Christie go into the tie having equal head-to-head records. Both players have won four matches against each other. The last Srikanth played Christie was during the Swiss Open semifinals.

