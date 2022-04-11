Live Streaming Of India Vs England, Bronze Medal Play-off: Watch FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup Match Live

For Indian hockey, Sunday's defeat to the Netherlands in the semi-final of FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup 2022 was like going back in time and reliving some painful moments again. A second 0-3 defeat against the same opponents at the same stage after nine years! And with that, India's bid to win their maiden Women's Hockey Junior World Cup was ended at Potchefstroom, South Africa. (More Hockey News)

But Indian girls can still redeem themselves with a win in the third-place play-off against their English counterparts, who were thrashed by Germany (8-0) in the second semis. In fact, India will be confident of beating England and claiming a second bronze medal. England's best performance in the tournaments were fourth-place finishes in 2009 and 2013.

For the uninitiated, India, led by Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu, had defeated England in the 2013 bronze medal playoff via a shoot-out at Warsteiner HockeyPark, Monchengladbach, Germany. Now, Salima Tete & Co. will have their chance on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Netherlands will face Germany in an all-European final. Dutch are the most successful side, having won the title in 1997, 2009 and 2013. Netherlands have failed to make the last four only once (1993) in the tournament's nine editions. This will be their fifth final, and a fourth in a row. They lost to Argentina in the 2016 final.

Germany, then competing as West Germany, were the inaugural champions of the FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup in 1989. This is their third final. In the 2005 final, they lost to South Korea.

Where to watch India vs England, FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup 2022 third-place play-off match?

The live streaming of India vs England, FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup 2022 third-place play-off match will be available on Watch Hockey and FanCode.

When is India vs England, Women's Hockey Junior World Cup 2022 bronze medal match?

India vs England, FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup 2022 bronze medal match starts at 5:00 PM IST/13:30 PM Local. The match will be played at NWU Astro, North-West University, Potchefstroom, South Africa.

The FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup 2022, Netherlands vs Germany final match will also be played on Tuesday at the same venue. Match starts at 7:15 PM IST (3:45 PM local).

The final match will feature four of the five top scorers in the tournament - Jip Dicke (NED) - 13, Luna Fokke (NED) - 11, Verena Neumann (GER) - 5 and Noor Omrani (NED) - also 5.

India's break-out star, Mumtaz Khan is currently third with six goals.

Squads

India : Bichu Kharibam (gk), Khushboo (gk), Marina Lalramnghaki, Preeti, Priyanka Wankhede, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dekhale, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete (c), Reet Rajput, Ajmina Kujur, Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur, Lalrindiki, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dung Dung, Deepika Kumari, Sangita Kumari, Madhuri Kindo, Neelam, Manju Chorsiya, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Annu.

Head Coach: Erik Wonink.