Monday, Jan 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of India Vs China, Women’s FIH Pro League 2021-22: Where To Watch Live

India women have met China on 13 occasions since 2013 and won seven. This is also the first time India are competing in the FIH Pro League. 

Live Streaming Of India Vs China, Women’s FIH Pro League 2021-22: Where To Watch Live
India defeated China 2-0 to bag the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2022 bronze medal in Muscat. - Twitter (HI)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 12:20 pm

Three days after beating China to bag an Asia Cup 2022 bronze, the Indian women’s team will square off against the World No.13 side in their first-ever FIH Pro League encounter at the Sultan Qaboos Complex in Muscat on Monday. (More Hockey News)

With Australia and New Zealand pulling out from the FIH Pro League 2021-22 due to travel restrictions, India and Spain were added to the competition for the first time. India women didn’t compete in the 2019 and 2020-21 editions. 

India will be playing two matches against China on January 31 and February 1 in FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22 before hosting reigning champions the Netherlands at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on February 19 and 20. The matches start at 4:30 PM IST. 

Related stories

Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2022: India Beat China 2-0 For Third-Place Finish

Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2022: India’s Title Defence Ends With Loss To Korea In Semis

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India Hammer Singapore 9-1, Enter Semis

The India vs China matches will be live telecast on channels Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the games from 4:30 PM IST. The tournament runs till the end of June 2022. 

India will be playing the same team that won Asia Cup 2022 bronze, which means regular captain Rani Rampal missing the action once again as she is recovering from an injury. Savita Punia will continue to lead the side in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022 matches against China.

India head coach Janneke Schopman said that they are excited to start their FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 campaign against a strong China team. “We are excited to start our Pro League campaign and look to build on our performance in the Asia Cup by hopefully creating and converting our opportunities as well as having a clinical defense," Schopman said.

“China has shown to be a good team here in the Asia Cup. While they did not finish in the top three, their game stats show that they were even to all top 3 teams,” she added. India will be once again looking up to the likes of Gurjit Kaur, Vandana Katariya and Sharmila Devi, who have been among goals in the Asia Cup 2022. 

While Gurjit finished India’s top scorer with four goals, Vandana and Sharmila netted three each among the 24 scored by India in five games at the Asia Cup 2022. In the Asia Cup semifinals, India lost to South Korea while China were undone by eventual champions Japan. 

IND Vs CHN Head-To-Head

India enjoy a 7-5 record against China in 13 appearances both teams have faced each other since 2013. Only one game ended in a draw. In these 13 games, India found the back of the net 22 times compared to China’s 18.   

India’s squad:

Goalkeepers: Savita (C), Rajani Etimarpu; Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita; Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu, Monika, Neha, Salima Tete, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur; Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Mariana Kujur, Sharmila Devi

Tags

Sports Live Streaming Of India Women V China Women India Women Vs China Women India Vs China India Vs China Live Telecast India Vs China Head-to-head Record Women’s FIH Pro League 2021-22 Live Streaming Watch Women’s FIH Pro League 2021-22 Live Women’s FIH Pro League 2021-22 FIH Pro League 2021-22 How To Watch FIH Pro League 2021-22 FIH Pro League 2021-22 Live Telecast In India Women’s Hockey Live Streaming Savita Punia Gurjit Kaur Hockey IND Vs CHN
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Premier League Transfers: Liverpool Strengthen Attacking Options With Luis Diaz From Porto

Premier League Transfers: Liverpool Strengthen Attacking Options With Luis Diaz From Porto

African Cup Of Nations 2021: Mohamed Salah Inspires Egypt Comeback En Route To Semifinals

WI Vs ENG: Jason Holder Takes Four Wickets In Four Balls To Clinch T20I Series For West Indies

Mason Greenwood, Manchester United Footballer, Arrested On Suspicion Of Rape And Assault 

IND Vs AUS, ICC U-19 Men's World Cup 2022: Why India Colts Promise Bright Future For Indian Cricket

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 14: Rafael Nadal Creates Tennis History

President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, in New Delhi.

The Day The Music Died

Members of the medical team wait inside the track during a scheduled speedskating session at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022 - In Pics

Lava covers a road near a volcano in the Canary Islands of La Palma, Spain.

Excavators And Heavy Machineries Deployed After Cumbre Vieja Volcano Spewed Lava At Spain's Canary Island

A dog is followed by a couple as the stroll on the snow-covered boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland.

Maryland, Rhode Island, Boston Covered In Snow After Strong Nor'easter Storm Swept Across East Coast