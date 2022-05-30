Live Streaming Of French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, Quarterfinals: Where To Watch Live

Rafael Nadal will face a stern test on his quest for 14th Grand Slam title at Roland Garros when the Spaniard meets World No.1 Novak Djokovic for a place in the French Open 2022 semifinal on Tuesday. The Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic match will be seen live in Sony Sports channels in India. (More Tennis News)

Chasing his record 22nd career Grand Slam title, Nadal got through his first serious test by edging No. 9 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime across nearly four and half hours in the fourth round on Sunday at Court Philippe Chatrier.

Djokovic beat 15th-seeded Diego Schwartzman earlier on the same day and has won all 12 sets he’s played in the tournament. Tuesday’s matchup between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will be the 59th time both these greats will meet each other.

Looking at the larger picture, the formerly No. 1-ranked Nadal’s record 13 championships at Roland Garros are part of his haul of 21 Grand Slam trophies, a record for men. The currently No. 1-ranked Djokovic, twice the title winner at the French Open, is just one behind Nadal in the total Slam count, tied with Roger Federer at 20.

When is Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic, French Open 2022 quarterfinal?

Rafael Nadal will meet Novak Djokovic on Tuesday and Court Philippe Chatrier is certain to play host to this epic clash. The exact timing of the clash is yet to be announced.

Where to watch Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic French Open 2022 quarterfinal live in India?

Sony SIX, Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) TV channels will live telecast the Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic French Open 2022 quarterfinal match in India. For Hindi broadcast of Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic encounter, viewers must tune in to Sony TEN.

Where to find live streaming of watch Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic French Open 2022 quarterfinal clash in India?

The live streaming of Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic French Open 2022 quarterfinal clash will be available on the subscription-based SonyLIV app and website.

En Route To French Open 2022 Quarterfinals

Rafael Nadal

Beat Jordan Thompson (First Round)

Beat Corentin Moutet (Second Round)

Beat Botic van de Zandschulp (Third Round)

Beat Felix Auger-Aliassime (Fourth Round)

Novak Djokovic

Beat Yoshihito Nishioka (First Round)

Beat Alex Molcan (Second Round)

Beat Aljaz Bedene (Third Round)

Beat Diego Schwartzman (Fourth Round)