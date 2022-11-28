Live Streaming Of FIFA World Cup 2022: How To Watch Portugal Vs Uruguay, Group H Match Live

Portugal could ensure their progression to Round of 16 with a win over Uruguay. Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal have a chance to secure a round of 16 spot with a win over South American side Uruguay as the two sides play today at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail. (More Football News)

Uruguay will be looking to repeat the feat of 2018 where they defeated Portugal and advanced to the quarter finals. A win will be of paramount importance to Diego Alonso’s men who could only manage a 0-0 draw in their first game.

Meanwhile, Portugal has had a stellar start to their FIFA World Cup campaign, winning 3-2 against Ghana with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a penalty and becoming the first male footballer to score at five different world cups. Portugal still have a lot to work out as they lacked inspiration in some parts of the game when Ghana flourished.

The South Americans have a magnificent midfield of Fede Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur and Matias Vecino. They looked balanced against South Korea even though they failed to muster a shot on target in 90 minutes.

It is very important for the midfield and attack to function in harmony for Uruguay to stand a chance and live up to their dark horse billing. Alonso’s men will want to avoid a defeat against the 2016 EURO Champions to avoid letting their fate slip away from their hands.

Darwin Nunez and Facundo Pellistri had fantastic world cups debuts and looked sturdy against South Korea. Uruguay will be banking on these young stars to deliver against Portugal. For Portugal, Joao Felix could be the one to watch out for along with Bruno Fernandes who registered two assists in the last game.

When And Where To Watch Portugal Vs Uruguay Live In India

Viacom18 Media, owned by Reliance Industries have the telecasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India. Viewers from India can catch the live action on Sports18 channel. One can also stream in regional languages. The game can also be streamed on the JioCinema app. Portugal Vs Uruguay will kick off at 12:30 AM IST (29th November 2022).

Predicted Lineups:

Portugal: Diogo Costa (GK), Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Danilo Pereira, Raphael Guerreiro, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Neves, Otavio, Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix

Uruguay: Sergio Rochet (GK), Martin Caceres, Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mathias Olivera, Fede Valverde, Rodrigo Bentencar, Matias Vecino, Facundo Pellistri, Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez