Live Streaming Of FIFA World Cup 2022: How To Watch Portugal Vs Uruguay, Group H Match Live

Monday, Nov 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Live
cameroon
Cameroon
serbia
Serbia
28 Nov | 18:30 pm
south korea
South Korea
ghana
Ghana
28 Nov | 21:30 pm
brazil
Brazil
switzerland
Switzerland
29 Nov | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
uruguay
Uruguay
29 Nov | 20:30 pm
ecuador
Ecuador
senegal
Senegal
29 Nov | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
qatar
Qatar
30 Nov | 00:30 am
iran
Iran
usa
USA
30 Nov | 00:30 am
wales
Wales
england
England
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
france
France
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
australia
Australia
denmark
Denmark
01 Dec | 00:30 am
poland
Poland
argentina
Argentina
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 2 1 1 0 2 4
Ecuador 2 1 1 0 2 4
Senegal 2 1 0 1 0 3
Qatar 2 0 0 2 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 2 1 1 0 4 4
Iran 2 1 0 1 -2 3
USA 2 0 2 0 0 2
Wales 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Poland 2 1 1 0 2 4
Argentina 2 1 0 1 1 3
Saudi Arabia 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Mexico 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 2 2 0 0 4 6
Australia 2 1 0 1 -2 3
Denmark 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Tunisia 2 0 1 1 -1 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 2 1 1 0 7 4
Japan 2 1 0 1 0 3
Costa Rica 2 1 0 1 -6 3
Germany 2 0 1 1 -1 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Croatia 2 1 1 0 3 4
Morocco 2 1 1 0 2 4
Belgium 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Canada 2 0 0 2 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 1 1 0 0 2 3
Switzerland 1 1 0 0 1 3
Cameroon 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Serbia 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 1 1 0 0 1 3
South Korea 1 0 1 0 0 1
Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 1
Ghana 1 0 0 1 -1 0
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
0
mexico
Poland
0
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
4
france
Australia
1
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Croatia
0
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
1
germany
Japan
2
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
7
spain
Costa Rica
0
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
1
belgium
Canada
0
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
1
switzerland
Cameroon
0
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
0
uruguay
South Korea
0
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
3
portugal
Ghana
2
25 Nov | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
2
brazil
Serbia
0
25 Nov | 15:30 pm
wales
Wales
0
wales
Iran
2
25 Nov | 18:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
1
qatar
Senegal
3
25 Nov | 21:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
1
netherlands
Ecuador
1
26 Nov | 00:30 am
england
England
0
england
USA
0
26 Nov | 15:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
0
tunisia
Australia
1
26 Nov | 18:30 pm
poland
Poland
2
poland
Saudi Arabia
0
26 Nov | 21:30 pm
france
France
2
france
Denmark
1
27 Nov | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
2
argentina
Mexico
0
27 Nov | 15:30 pm
japan
Japan
0
japan
Costa Rica
1
27 Nov | 18:30 pm
belgium
Belgium
0
belgium
Morocco
2
27 Nov | 21:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
4
croatia
Canada
1
28 Nov | 00:30 am
spain
Spain
1
spain
Germany
1

Live Streaming Of FIFA World Cup 2022: How To Watch Portugal Vs Uruguay, Group H Match Live

Live Streaming Of FIFA World Cup 2022: How To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal Vs Luis Suarez’s Uruguay, Group H Match Live

Portugal could ensure their progression to Round of 16 with a win over Uruguay.
Portugal could ensure their progression to Round of 16 with a win over Uruguay. Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
img
Parth Jhaveri
UPDATED 28 Nov 2022 3:31 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal have a chance to secure a round of 16 spot with a win over South American side Uruguay as the two sides play today at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail. (More Football News)

Uruguay will be looking to repeat the feat of 2018 where they defeated Portugal and advanced to the quarter finals. A win will be of paramount importance to Diego Alonso’s men who could only manage a 0-0 draw in their first game.

Meanwhile, Portugal has had a stellar start to their FIFA World Cup campaign, winning 3-2 against Ghana with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a penalty and becoming the first male footballer to score at five different world cups. Portugal still have a lot to work out as they lacked inspiration in some parts of the game when Ghana flourished. 

The South Americans have a magnificent midfield of Fede Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur and Matias Vecino. They looked balanced against South Korea even though they failed to muster a shot on target in 90 minutes.

It is very important for the midfield and attack to function in harmony for Uruguay to stand a chance and live up to their dark horse billing. Alonso’s men will want to avoid a defeat against the 2016 EURO Champions to avoid letting their fate slip away from their hands.

Darwin Nunez and Facundo Pellistri had fantastic world cups debuts and looked sturdy against South Korea. Uruguay will be banking on these young stars to deliver against Portugal. For Portugal, Joao Felix could be the one to watch out for along with Bruno Fernandes who registered two assists in the last game.

When And Where To Watch Portugal Vs Uruguay Live In India

Viacom18 Media, owned by Reliance Industries have the telecasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India. Viewers from India can catch the live action on Sports18 channel. One can also stream in regional languages. The game can also be streamed on the JioCinema app. Portugal Vs Uruguay will kick off at 12:30 AM IST (29th November 2022). 

Predicted Lineups:

Portugal: Diogo Costa (GK), Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Danilo Pereira, Raphael Guerreiro, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Neves, Otavio, Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix

Uruguay: Sergio Rochet (GK), Martin Caceres, Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mathias Olivera, Fede Valverde, Rodrigo Bentencar, Matias Vecino, Facundo Pellistri, Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez

Sports Fifa Qatar World Cup 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022 Portugal National Football Team Uruguay National Football Team Cristiano Ronaldo Luis Suarez Football Joao Felix Fede Valverde Darwin Nunez
