Live Streaming of FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, Final: How To Watch Colombia Vs Spain Live

Here are the streaming details for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 Final between Colombia and Spain.

Colombia and Spain meet again in the final of the U-17 FIFA Women's World Cup 2022.
FIFA

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Oct 2022 11:56 am

Reigning champions Spain, previous winners in 2018, look to regain their mantle of world champions when they take on Colombia in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 final. If Spain do reclaim the title, they go level with North Korea to win the most Women's World Cup titles in the age category. (More Football News)

As for Colombia, they would look to pip the likes of South American bigwigs in Argentina and Brazil to become the first team from the region to win the final in the age-group tourney.

These two teams have played before in the tournament, in the opener, where Spain came out on top courtesy of a solitary goal from Jone Amezaga.

Here are the streaming details for the Colombia vs Spain, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 Final:

You can watch the Colombia vs Spain FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 final LIVE on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD TV channels. Furthermore, you can stream the match on the Voot Select app and JioTV.

What time will the Colombia vs Spain, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 Final will kick-off?

The Colombia vs Spain, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 Final will kick-off at 8:00 PM, IST.

