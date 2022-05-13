Live Streaming Of FA Cup 2021-22 Final: Watch Liverpool Vs Chelsea, Wembley Final Live

The FA Cup final is one of the biggest fixtures in English football. But this year, it holds special importance as a quadruple-chasing Liverpool will at least confirm two titles of the available four with a win against Chelsea. It's a Wembley showdown, a repeat of the League Cup (Carabao Cup) final which the Reds won after an epic penalty shoot-out at the same venue. The Liverpool vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2021-22 final starts 16:45 BST/ 9:15 PM IST (in India). The final match of the 141st FA Cup will be telecast worldwide and fans can also stream live the clash online. (More Football News)

The last time Chelsea faced Liverpool in the FA Cup final, in 2012, the Blues won the trophy for the seventh time thanks to goals from Ramires and Didier Drogba. After that, they lifted the trophy once more in 2018, but also suffered three final defeats, including the last two. Now, Chelsea will be out to end Liverpool's quadruple dreams.

FA Cup is the only trophy left for Thomas Tuchel's men to salvage a season that has been dominated by the off-field issues -- the departure of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich as the owner and the impending arrival of new owners. And one big motivation or incentive for the Blues is the report that the players will share the GBP 1 million if they win, of course.

For Liverpool, there is no bigger motivation than completing a four-trophy haul in a single season. Many have done a treble, but a quadruple, that's the ultimate dream. Jurgen Klopp's men are already in the final of the UEFA Champions League, against Real Madrid and are three points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League. It's very unlikely that City will drop points in the remaining two league games, but the Reds are not giving up their hopes yet. A win against Chelsea in the FA Cup final will only embolden their belief.

How to watch the FA Cup 2021-22 final?

In India (and South Asia), Sony Pictures Sports Network will telecast the FA Cup 2021-22 final between Liverpool and Chelsea. TV channels are - Sony Ten 2 SD/HD for English commentary. Sony Ten 3/HD for Hindi and Sony Ten 4/HD for Tamil and Telugu.

Live streaming of Liverpool vs Chelsea, FA Cup final will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV.

In the UK, the FA Cup 2021-22 final will be telecast live on BBC One and ITV. For the viewers in the US, the Liverpool vs Chelsea clash will be available on ESPN+. In Australia, fans can tune into Paramount+.

For global TV listings, check HERE.

Team news and likely playing XIs

Liverpool will be without mercurial Fabinho. The Brazilian midfielder hobbled off with a hamstring injury during their win at Aston Villa. But Jurgen Klopp should be able to field a very strong, attacking Liverpool XI.

Likely Liverpool XI : Alisson Becker; Trent John Alexander Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Henry Robertson; Naby Laye Keita, Jordan Brian Henderson, Thiago Alcantara do Nascimento; Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous Ghaly, Sadio Mane, Luis Fernando Diaz Marulanda.

Chelsea have their own injury worries. Mateo Kovacic was subjected to a nasty tackle at Leeds, which demanded a red card for Daniel James. The Croatian is out. But Jorginho is fit to start.

Likely Chelsea XI : Edouard Osoque Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta Tanco, Thiago Emiliano da Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, Jorginho, Ruben Ira Loftus-Cheek, Marcos Alonso Mendoza; Mason Tony Mount; Kai Lukas Havertz, Romelu Lukaku Bolingoli.

Liverpool vs Chelsea head-to-head

The FA Cup 2021-22 final will be the 192nd meeting between Liverpool and Chelsea in all competitions. Liverpool lead the head-to-head record 83-65, with 43 draws. This will be their second meeting in a FA Cup final.

This is the 16th and 15th FA Cup finals for Chelsea and Liverpool, respectively. And Chelsea are in their third straight final. They have won the FA Cup eight times, one more than Liverpool.

For the record, this is only the second time the same two sides will contest both the League Cup and FA Cup finals in the same season. In 1992-93, Arsenal beat Sheffield Wednesday in both finals.

Also, don't miss out on the Women's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester City on Sunday (May 15). Kick-off time is 7:00 PM IST.