Live Streaming Of England Vs India, 2nd Women's T20I: Watch ENG-W Vs IND-W Cricket Match Live

India women face England women in a must-win match when the two teams meet in the second T20I on Tuesday. The 2nd ENG-W vs IND-W T20I will be telecast live. Also, follow live scores HERE, and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. (Preview | Cricket News)

India lost the tour opener by nine wickets in Chester-le-Street on Saturday. Put into bat, India managed only 132/7 on a 'wet' Riverside Ground with the player of the match Sarah Glenn taking four wickets for 23.

England then chased the target down in just 13 overs losing only one wicket. Opener Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey remained unbeaten on 61 off 44 and 32 off 20, respectively.

For India, Sneh Rana took the lone wicket, that of Danielle Wyatt (24 off 16). The match also witnessed Radha Yadav picking up a shoulder injury while diving.

A defeat for Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. will hand England back-to-back T20I series wins against India. Last year, India lost the three-match T20I series 2-1.

This time England are missing two key players, Nat Sciver and Heather Knight. Sciver was the player of the series last year. Captain Knight is taking a break. In their absence, Amy Jones is leading England.

England women vs India women, T20I head-to-head record

The two sides have played a total of 26 T20I matches so far, with the England women winning 18 times, as against India's six. Two matches have ended without a result.

India women last beat England women in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games semi-final.

At County Ground, the two teams have met four times and have two wins each.

England women vs India women, match details

Match : India women's tour of England 2022, 2nd T20I;

Date : September 13 (Tuesday), 2022;

Time : 11:00 PM IST/06:30 PM local;

Venue : County Ground, Derby, England.

Where to watch England women vs India women, 2nd T20I?

The second England women vs India women T20I cricket match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network and DD Sports. Live streaming of ENG-W vs IND-W will be available on SonyLIV (subscription required).

In the United Kingdom, the match will be shown live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Squads

England : Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (c & wk), Bryony Smith, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong.