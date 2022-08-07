Live Streaming Of Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 10: Watch Indians In Action On August 7 - Full Schedule

India won more than a dozen of medals on day 9 of Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. It will be another hectic day on Sunday (August 7) with the likes. Don't miss Indian athletes in action on day 10 of the Birmingham Games.

Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on the 10th day on Sunday (August 7). All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)

ATHLETICS & PARA ATHLETICS

Men's Triple Jump Final - Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chitravel (2:45 pm); Men's 10,000m Race Walk Final - Amit Khatri, Sandeep Kumar (3:50 pm); Women's Javelin Throw Final - Shilpa Rani, Annu Rani (4:05 pm); Women's 4x100m Relay Final - Dutee Chand, Hima Das, Srabani Nanda and Simi Noormblakal Samuvel (5:24 pm); Men's Javelin Throw Final - Rohit Yadav, DP Manu (12:10 am); Men's 4x400m Relay Final - Noah Nirmal Tom, Amoj Jacob, Naganathan Pandi, Muhammed Anas and Muhammed Variyathodi (1 am).

BADMINTON

Women's singles semi-final - PV Sindhu vs Yeo Jia Min of Singapore (2:20 pm); Men's singles semi-final 1 - Lakshya Sen vs Jason Teh of Singapore (3:10 pm); Men's singles semi-final 2 - Srikanth Kidambi vs Ng Tze Yong of Malaysia (3:10 pm); Men's doubles semi-final - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs TBA; Women's doubles semi-final - Gayathri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly vs Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan of Malaysia.

BOXING

Women's 48 kg Final - Nitu Ghanghas vs Demie-Jade Resztan of England (3 pm); Men's 51 kg Final - Amit Panghal vs Kiaran MacDonald of England (3:15 pm); Women's 50 kg Final - Nikhat Zareen vs Carly McNaul of England (7 pm).

CRICKET

Women's T20 Final : India vs Australia (9:30 pm).

HOCKEY

Women's Bronze Medal Match - India vs New Zealand (1:30 pm).

SQUASH

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match - Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal vs Donna Lobban and Cameron Pilley of Australia (10:30 pm).

TABLE TENNIS & PARA TABLE TENNIS

Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match - Sreeja Akula vs Liu Yangzi of Australia (3:35 pm); Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match - Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford of England (6:15 pm); Men's Singles Semifinal 1 - Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Paul Drinkhall of England (7:05 pm); Men's Singles Semifinal 2 - Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Liam Pitchford of England (7:05 pm); Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match - Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula - vs Javen Choong and Karen Lyne of Malaysia (12:15 am).

How to watch Commonwealth Games 2022 live?

Events featuring Indian athletes and teams will be telecast live on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 4 & SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels, and also on Doordarshan (DD Sports). Live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.