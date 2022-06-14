Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of BWF Indonesia Open 2022: All Eyes On PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Kidmabi Srikanth

Get the live streaming details of BWF Indonesia Open 2022. 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal again misses out.

Live Streaming Of BWF Indonesia Open 2022: All Eyes On PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Kidmabi Srikanth
PV Sindhu will open campaign vs He Bing Jiao. Get live streaming details of Indonesia Open 2022. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 1:57 am

PV Sindhu will face Chinese He Bing Jiao while Lakshya Sen faces compatriot HS Prannoy among some of the big-ticket clashes at the BWF Indonesia Open 2022 badminton tournament in Jakarta on Tuesday. The BWF Indonesia Open 2022 can be seen live on Sports18 channels from Wednesday. (More Badminton News)

World Championship silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth, Thomas Cup hero HS Prannoy, who missed the Indonesia Masters earlier this month are back in action. Meanwhile, Saina Nehwal, who was slated to play Carolina Marin in opening round, will skip the event.

However, India’s top-ranked men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who gave Indonesia Masters a miss, will also be nit available in this tournament as they are preparing for the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Viacom18 has the broadcast rights of BWF Indonesia Open 2022. Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD will live telecast the BWF Indonesia Open 2022 matches in India from 7:30 AM onwards. The live streaming of BWF Indonesia Open 2022 will be available on Voot app.

Related stories

Indonesia Masters Badminton: India's Challenge Ends As Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Bow Out

Indonesia Masters Badminton: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Enter Quarterfinals

Lakshya Sen To Train With World No.1 Viktor Axelsen; PV Sindhu Gets Fitness Trainer Boost

In other men’s singles opening round matches, B Sai Praneeth faces Hans-Kristian Vittinghus of Denmark. Srikanth will face Chinese Wang Tzu Wei. In the absence of Satwik-Sairaj pair, the men’s doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will open their account against Keiichiro Matsui and Yoshinori Takeuchi of Japan.

In another men’s doubles match, Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy are ready for the challenge posed by third-seeds Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan.

India squad for Indonesia Open 2022

Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma, B Sai Praneeth.

Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu

Men’s Doubles: B Sumeeth Reddy-Attri Manu, MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila, Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala

Women’s Doubles: N Sikki Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa, Srivedya Gurazada(IND)-Ishika Jaiswal (USA), Haritha Manazhiyil Harinarayan-Ashna Roy, Ashwini Bhat-Shikha Gautam, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand

Mixed Doubles: Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto

Tags

Sports Badminton BWF Indonesia Open 2022 Lakshya Sen Kidambi Srikanth HS Prannoy PV Sindhu Chirag Shetty Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Saina Nehwal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read