Live Streaming Of Bangladesh's Matches At Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Full Schedule, Squad, Live Telecast Details

Bangladesh are making their ICC Women's World Cup debut in New Zealand. The 12th edition of cricket's oldest tournament starts March 4 and the final is scheduled for April 3. All the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 matches will be telecast live and fans can stream live. (More Cricket News)

Bangladesh secured qualification for ICC Women's World Cup 2022 thanks to their ICC Ranking after the Qualifiers were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are currently ranked 6th in the world, and hopes are high in the camp.

Nigar Sultana, 24, will lead an experienced Bangladesh side with experienced players like Rumana Ahmed (44 ODIs), Fargana Hoque (43), Jahanara Alam (42) and Salma Khatun (39) forming the core of the team.

How To Watch Bangladesh Matches

Star Sports Network has the right to telecast ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 in India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, and Bhutan. And the channels are - Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

Live streaming of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 in India will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Fans in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, and Bhutan can stream live on Yupp TV.

In Bangladesh, fans can watch ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 matches on GTV and Rabbitholebd.

Fans can also watch in-match clips and highlights on dedicated Facebook (@ICC, @cricketworldcup) pages.

Key Players

Salma Khatun : The 31-year-old all-rounder is probably the biggest star in the team. The former captain has played 37 ODIs and 78 T20Is scoring close to a thousand international runs while also claiming over 100 wickets. Her experience will be vital to Bangladesh's successful run in the tournament.

Rumana Ahmed : Another star all-rounder in the team, Rumana is Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in ODIs with 45 scalps. Known for his tidy spells, the 30-year-old has scored 893 and 748 runs in 42 ODIs and 69 T20Is.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 - Bangladesh Schedule

March 5, 2:30 AM: Bangladesh vs South Africa, Dunedin;

March 7, 2.30 AM: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Dunedin;

March 14, 2.30 AM: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Hamilton;

March 18, 2.30 AM: Bangladesh vs West Indies, Mount Maunganui;

March 22, 6.30 AM: India vs Bangladesh, Hamilton;

March 25, 2.30 AM: Bangladesh vs Australia, Christchurch;

March 27, 2.30 AM: England vs Bangladesh, Christchurch;

Squad

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (c), Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Lata Mondal, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Trisna, Suraiya Azmin, Sanjida Akter Meghla.