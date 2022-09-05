Live Streaming Of AFC Cup 2022, Inter-Zonal Semifinal: Watch ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kuala Lumpur City FC Live

Having failed to qualify for the ongoing Durand Cup 2022 knockouts, ATK Mohun Bagan will shift their focus on the AFC Cup 2022 Inter-Zonal semifinal against Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur City FC in the at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. (More Football News)

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kuala Lumpur FC can be seen live in India from 7 PM IST. Considering Durand Cup 2022 as a pre-season tournament, the Juan Ferrando-coached ATK Mohun Bagan finished third in Group B with just two wins and a draw from four games.

Having said that an AFC Cup encounter is a different ball game considering Kuala Lumpur FC are coming with lot of match practice in the Malaysian Super League (MLS). Currently, Kuala Lumpur City FC are fifth in the MLS table with 22 points from 15 games.

ATK Mohun Bagan qualified for the AFC Cup 2022 Inter-Zonal semifinal after finishing on top of Group D with six points from three games. ATKMB started their AFC Cup 2022 campaign with a 2-4 thrashing against fellow Gokulam Kerala FC.

However, the Kolkata-based side defeated Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings 4-0 and Maziya Sports and Recreation Club of Maldives 5-2. ATKMB were tied on points with Basundhara Kings but edged the Bangladeshi club on head-to-head results to advance to the next stage.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur City FC booked their spot in this stage with a 5-2 thrashing of Indonesia-based PSM Makassar in the ASEAN Zonal final. Kuala Lumpur City FC are three-time Malaysian FA Cup winners and have also won three Malaysian Charity Shields.

Head-To-Head

ATK Mohun Bagan will be playing Kuala Lumpur City for the first time in history.

How To Watch ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kuala Lumpur City AFC Cup 2022 Football Match Live In India?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kuala Lumpur City FC, AFC Cup 2922 inter-zonal semifinal will be telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels in India. Star Sport 3 and Star Sports 1 Bangla will provide the regional commentary.

Live streaming of ATKMB vs Kuala Lumpur City FC will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 7:00 PM IST.