Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Live Streaming, New Zealand Women Vs India Women, T20 And ODI Series: Full Schedule And Watch Live Details

Indian women will play a limited-overs series against New Zealand to prepare for the ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand from March 4.

The Indian women's cricket team will play one T20 and five ODIs against New Zealand. Photo: BCCI

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 12:43 pm

India's preparation of the ICC Women's World Cup 2021-22 will start with a bilateral series against New Zealand. The series will involve one T20 international and five ODIs. (More Cricket News)

To ensure the series between Indian women and the White Ferns is played in a bio-safe environment and keep the players safe from COVID-19, all NZ vs IND matches will be played at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown.

The following is the complete schedule of the NZ vs IND women series

February 9 (Wednesday): New Zealand Women v India Women T20 International -  starts 1 PM New Zealand Time/ 5:30 AM India Standard Time (IST).

New Zealand women vs India women ODI series 

ODI 1 - Saturday 12 February, 11am (NZT)/3:30 AM IST;
ODI 2 - Tuesday 15 February, 11am (NZT)/3:30 AM IST;
ODI 3 - Friday 18 February, 11am (NZT)/3:30 AM IST;
ODI 4 - Tuesday 22 February, 11am (NZT)/3:30 AM IST;
ODI 5 - Thursday 24 February, 11am (NZT)/3:30 AM IST.

Where to see live streaming of NZ vs IND

The matches will be streamed live on Spark Sport and can be accessed in India. Spark Sport is a premium sport and on-demand streaming service that allows you to watch matches on your mobile devices and big screens.

Both India and New Zealand women will treat this series to prepare for the Women's World Cup starting in New Zealand on March 4. The White Ferns will start their campaign on the opening day versus West Indies women.

India women, led by Mithali Raj, will start their campaign against Pakistan on March 6. They play New Zealand on March 10. The final of the ICC Women's World Cup will be played in Christchurch on April 3.

India Women In New Zealand 2022 New Zealand Women Vs India Women 2022 Indian Women's National Cricket Team ICC Women's World Cup
