Live Streaming Details Of India Vs Argentina, FIH Pro Hockey League: Date, Time, Venue - IND vs ARG Full Details

Indian national men's hockey team will resume their FIH Pro League campaign with a two-legged tie against Argentina in Bhubaneswar. Both the IND vs ARG hockey matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the matches live on Disney+ Hotstar. (More Hockey News)

India slumped to their second defeat in the FIH Pro League, losing 3-5 to Spain in the second leg at the Kalinga Stadium here on February 27. But Graham Reid's men still occupy the second spot in the nine-team table with 12 points (four wins) after six matches. The Netherlands lead the pack with six wins in six outings. Argentina are sixth with nine points from four matches (three wins and one defeat).

Despite the defeat in their last outing, India are likely to continue their experimentation and test the bench strength ahead of a busy calendar year. Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist India's other defeat came against France (2-5) last month.

India chief coach Reid continued to test his reserve players to broaden the team's base ahead of this year's Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games, which is a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics. And India will continue to follow that template in the tie against Argentina.

India had previously played against Argentina at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 where they had defeated them 3-1 in the pool stages. The two teams also met each other in the 2020-21 FIH Pro League in Argentina last year, in which India picked up wins in both the games, one of which came in the shootout.

But Argentina would be brimming with confidence having defeated England 2-0 and 3-1 in their previous tie. The Los Leonas also stunned Olympic champions Belgium 2-1 before losing 0-2 in the return leg.

Match and telecast details

Match : Men's FIH Pro League 2021-22, India vs Argentina

Dates : March 19 (Saturday) and March 20 (Sunday)

Time : Both the IND vs ARG matches start at 7:30 PM IST

Venue : Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

How to watch: India vs Argentina, FIH Pro League hockey matches will be telecast live Star Sports Network. Live Streaming of India vs Argentian hockey matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.