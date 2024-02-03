Sports

Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe Scores But Misses Penalty As PSG Beat Strasbourg 2-1 - In Pics

French forward Kylian Mbappe scored but had one of his penalty saved as Paris Saint-Germain saw off Strasbourg to take a nine-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table. Marco Asensio assisted Mbappe after the latter's spot-kick was saved by the opposition keeper. It was the France international's 20th league goal this season. Mbappe then repaid the favour to the Spanish midfielder with a cross in the 49th minute with the former duly obliging.