Sports

Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe Scores But Misses Penalty As PSG Beat Strasbourg 2-1 - In Pics

French forward Kylian Mbappe scored but had one of his penalty saved as Paris Saint-Germain saw off Strasbourg to take a nine-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table. Marco Asensio assisted Mbappe after the latter's spot-kick was saved by the opposition keeper. It was the France international's 20th league goal this season. Mbappe then repaid the favour to the Spanish midfielder with a cross in the 49th minute with the former duly obliging.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 3, 2024

Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

PSG's Kylian Mbappe reacts during the French League One soccer match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, France, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. ()

1/9
French League One: Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain
French League One: Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Strasbourg's Ibrahima Sissoko, left, and Strasbourg's Lucas Perrin react during the French League One soccer match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, France.

2/9
French League One: Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain
French League One: Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Strasbourg's Lucas Perrin, centre, objects to referee Ruddy Buquet during a French League One soccer match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la M einau stadium in Strasbourg, France.

Advertisement
3/9
French League One: Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain
French League One: Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Strasbourg's Dilane Bakwa in action during the French League One soccer match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, France.

Advertisement
4/9
French League One: Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain
French League One: Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Strasbourg's Marvin Senaya makes an attempt to score during the French League One soccer match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, France.

Advertisement
5/9
French League One: Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain
French League One: Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Strasbourg players celebrate after Strasbourg's Dilane Bakwa scored his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, France.

Advertisement
6/9
French League One: Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain
French League One: Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery, centre, heads the ball during a French League One soccer match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, France.

7/9
French League One: Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain
French League One: Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Strasbourg's Junior Mwanga, left, challenges for the ball with PSG's Manuel Ugarte during the French League One soccer match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, France.

8/9
French League One: Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain
French League One: Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, France.

9/9
French League One: Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain
French League One: Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Soccer fans light up flares during the French League One soccer match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, France.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement