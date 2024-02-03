PSG's Kylian Mbappe reacts during the French League One soccer match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, France, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. ()
Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe Scores But Misses Penalty As PSG Beat Strasbourg 2-1 - In Pics
French forward Kylian Mbappe scored but had one of his penalty saved as Paris Saint-Germain saw off Strasbourg to take a nine-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table. Marco Asensio assisted Mbappe after the latter's spot-kick was saved by the opposition keeper. It was the France international's 20th league goal this season. Mbappe then repaid the favour to the Spanish midfielder with a cross in the 49th minute with the former duly obliging.
Strasbourg's Ibrahima Sissoko, left, and Strasbourg's Lucas Perrin react during the French League One soccer match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, France.
Strasbourg's Lucas Perrin, centre, objects to referee Ruddy Buquet during a French League One soccer match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la M einau stadium in Strasbourg, France.
Strasbourg's Dilane Bakwa in action during the French League One soccer match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, France.
Strasbourg's Marvin Senaya makes an attempt to score during the French League One soccer match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, France.
Strasbourg players celebrate after Strasbourg's Dilane Bakwa scored his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, France.
PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery, centre, heads the ball during a French League One soccer match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, France.
Strasbourg's Junior Mwanga, left, challenges for the ball with PSG's Manuel Ugarte during the French League One soccer match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, France.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, France.
Soccer fans light up flares during the French League One soccer match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, France.