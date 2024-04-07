Sports

Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe Helps Paris Saint-Germain Play 1-1 Draw With Clermont Foot - In Pics

Paris St Germain needed a late cameo from Kylian Mbappe and an 86th-minute equaliser by Goncalo Ramos to snatch a 1-1 draw with Ligue 1’s bottom club Clermont Foot. With bigger tests to come – notably the first leg of their Champions League clash with Barcelona on Wednesday – Luis Enrique named a youthful PSG line-up and handed full debuts to a pair of 17-year-olds, Yoram Zague and Senny Mayulu. But the Spaniard would still have expected to comfortably beat a side who kicked off six points adrift of even the relegation play-off place. However, he had to summon Mbappe from the bench with 25 minutes remaining and the France forward duly set up Ramos to secure a point.