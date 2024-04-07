Sports

Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe Helps Paris Saint-Germain Play 1-1 Draw With Clermont Foot - In Pics

Paris St Germain needed a late cameo from Kylian Mbappe and an 86th-minute equaliser by Goncalo Ramos to snatch a 1-1 draw with Ligue 1’s bottom club Clermont Foot. With bigger tests to come – notably the first leg of their Champions League clash with Barcelona on Wednesday – Luis Enrique named a youthful PSG line-up and handed full debuts to a pair of 17-year-olds, Yoram Zague and Senny Mayulu. But the Spaniard would still have expected to comfortably beat a side who kicked off six points adrift of even the relegation play-off place. However, he had to summon Mbappe from the bench with 25 minutes remaining and the France forward duly set up Ramos to secure a point.

Ligue One: Paris Saint-Germain vs Clermont Photo: AP/Lewis Joly

PSG's Kylian Mbappe reacts during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

Photo: AP/Lewis Joly
PSG's Goncalo Ramos celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

Photo: AP/Lewis Joly
PSG's Danilo Pereira, center, kicks the ball past Clermont's Shamar Nicholson during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

Photo: AP/Lewis Joly
PSG's Kylian Mbappe dribbles the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

Photo: AP/Lewis Joly
Clermont's Andy Pelmard, center, blocks a shot by PSG's Goncalo Ramos during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

Photo: AP/Lewis Joly
PSG's Goncalo Ramos, left, and Fabian Ruiz protest to referee Gael Angoula after their first goal was disallowed by VAR decision during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

Photo: AP/Lewis Joly
PSG's Manuel Ugarte, left, and Clermont's Yohann Magnin vie for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

Photo: AP/Lewis Joly
Clermont's Habib Keita is congratulated after scoring his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

Photo: AP/Lewis Joly
PSG's Danilo Pereira kicks the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

Photo: AP/Lewis Joly
Clermont's goalkeeper Massamba Ndiaye, front, and PSG's Nordi Mukiele lie on the pitch after clashing during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

