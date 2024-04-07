Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe Helps Paris Saint-Germain Play 1-1 Draw With Clermont Foot - In Pics

PSG's Kylian Mbappe reacts during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
PSG's Goncalo Ramos celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
PSG's Danilo Pereira, center, kicks the ball past Clermont's Shamar Nicholson during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe dribbles the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
Clermont's Andy Pelmard, center, blocks a shot by PSG's Goncalo Ramos during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
PSG's Goncalo Ramos, left, and Fabian Ruiz protest to referee Gael Angoula after their first goal was disallowed by VAR decision during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
PSG's Manuel Ugarte, left, and Clermont's Yohann Magnin vie for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
Clermont's Habib Keita is congratulated after scoring his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
PSG's Danilo Pereira kicks the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
Clermont's goalkeeper Massamba Ndiaye, front, and PSG's Nordi Mukiele lie on the pitch after clashing during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.