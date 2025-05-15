Sports

Lewis Pugh Takes On First-Ever Swim Around Martha’s Vineyard To Raise Shark Awareness

The British swimmer Lewis Pugh is set to become the first person to swim around Martha’s Vineyard. He’ll cover the 62-mile journey in cold waters over 12 days to raise awareness for shark conservation. The swim marks the 50th anniversary of Jaws, a film Pugh says wrongly portrayed sharks as villains. His mission begins shortly after the season's first white shark is spotted near Nantucket.