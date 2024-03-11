Sports

La Liga: Real Madrid Gain Advantage In Title Race With 4-0 Win Over Celta Vigo - In Pics

Real Madrid made peace with its fans with a comfortable win over Celta Vigo and reclaimed a seven-point lead at the top of the Spanish league on Sunday. Vinícius Júnior scored his third goal in four games as Madrid eased to a 4-0 victory that followed consecutive draws that included a lackluster performance against Leipzig in the Champions League, which prompted jeers from the home crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Madrid had drawn four of its last seven matches in all competitions. It advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Wednesday despite a poor performance in a 1-1 draw against Leipzig. Defender Antonio Rüdiger set up two goals on Sunday, and Turkey international Arda Güler made his scoring debut with Madrid. The hosts got two own-goals. The victory maintained Madrid’s cushion at the top after second-place Girona beat Osasuna 2-0 on Saturday and third-place Barcelona defeated Mallorca 1-0 on Friday.