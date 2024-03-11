Sports

La Liga: Real Madrid Gain Advantage In Title Race With 4-0 Win Over Celta Vigo - In Pics

Real Madrid made peace with its fans with a comfortable win over Celta Vigo and reclaimed a seven-point lead at the top of the Spanish league on Sunday. Vinícius Júnior scored his third goal in four games as Madrid eased to a 4-0 victory that followed consecutive draws that included a lackluster performance against Leipzig in the Champions League, which prompted jeers from the home crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Madrid had drawn four of its last seven matches in all competitions. It advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Wednesday despite a poor performance in a 1-1 draw against Leipzig. Defender Antonio Rüdiger set up two goals on Sunday, and Turkey international Arda Güler made his scoring debut with Madrid. The hosts got two own-goals. The victory maintained Madrid’s cushion at the top after second-place Girona beat Osasuna 2-0 on Saturday and third-place Barcelona defeated Mallorca 1-0 on Friday.

March 11, 2024
March 11, 2024
       
La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Arda Guler celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

1/9
La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid's Arda Guler scores his side's fourth goal the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

2/9
La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger celebrates after scoring his side's second goal the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

3/9
La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger, center, scores his side's second goal the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

4/9
La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid's Rodrygo, center, vies for the ball with Celta's Unai Nunez the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

5/9
La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Referee Mario Melero Lopez shows a yellow card to Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

6/9
La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid's Rodrygo, right, vies for the ball with Celta's Javier Manquillo the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

7/9
La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Celta's goalkeeper Vicente Guaita clears the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

8/9
La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

9/9
La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Spain Soccer La Liga

