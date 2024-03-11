La Liga: Real Madrid Gain Advantage In Title Race With 4-0 Win Over Celta Vigo - In Pics

Real Madrid's Arda Guler celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Arda Guler scores his side's fourth goal the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger celebrates after scoring his side's second goal the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger, center, scores his side's second goal the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Rodrygo, center, vies for the ball with Celta's Unai Nunez the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Referee Mario Melero Lopez shows a yellow card to Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Rodrygo, right, vies for the ball with Celta's Javier Manquillo the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Celta's goalkeeper Vicente Guaita clears the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
