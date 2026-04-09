LA Clippers Vs Oklahoma City, NBA 2026: OKC Dominates Clippers 128-110 At The Intuit Dome
Oklahoma City Thunder continued their dominant run toward the postseason, dismantling the LA Clippers with a 128–110 win. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren led a balanced Thunder attack that overwhelmed the Clippers' defence early, establishing a significant lead by halftime. While the Clippers found sparks of offense in the third quarter, they lacked the defensive depth to keep pace with OKC’s elite perimeter shooting and fast-break efficiency. See best photos from the match.
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