KAZ Vs NOR: Haaland Fails To Score As Norway Held - In Pics

Kazakhstan’s yellow-clad defenders swarmed around Erling Haaland for the full 90 minutes of a 0-0 draw in the Nations League and kept the striker scoreless following his consecutive hat tricks in the Premier League. Haaland failed to hit the target with any of his four shots during a match in which Norway had 65% of the possession and produced 19 shots to Kazakhstan’s four.