KAZ Vs NOR: Haaland Fails To Score As Norway Held - In Pics

Kazakhstan’s yellow-clad defenders swarmed around Erling Haaland for the full 90 minutes of a 0-0 draw in the Nations League and kept the striker scoreless following his consecutive hat tricks in the Premier League. Haaland failed to hit the target with any of his four shots during a match in which Norway had 65% of the possession and produced 19 shots to Kazakhstan’s four.

Kazakhstan vs Norway Photo: AP/Alikhan Sariyev

Norway's Erling Haaland gestures during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Kazakhstan and Norway at Ortalyk Stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Norway's Martin Odegaard Photo: AP/Alikhan Sariyev

Norway's Martin Odegaard makes a corner kick during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Kazakhstan and Norway at Ortalyk Stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan

Norway vs Kazakhstan Photo: AP/Alikhan Sariyev

Kazakhstan's goalkeeper Igor Shatskiy, right, and Nuraly Alip, center, fight for the ball with Norway's Erling Haaland during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Kazakhstan and Norway at Ortalyk Stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Norway's Sondre Langas Photo: AP/Alikhan Sariyev

Norway's Sondre Langas, left, and Kazakhstan's Yan Vorogovskiy battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Kazakhstan and Norway at Ortalyk Stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

UEFA Nations League: Kazakhstan vs Norway Photo: AP/Alikhan Sariyev

Norway's David Moller Wolfe runs with the ball the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Kazakhstan and Norway at Ortalyk Stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

UEFA Nations League: Norway vs Kazakhstan Photo: AP/Alikhan Sariyev

Norway's Antonio Nusa, center, fights for the ball with Kazakhstan's Abat Aimbetov, right, and Baktiyor Zainutdinov, left, during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Kazakhstan and Norway at Ortalyk Stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

KAZ Vs NOR Photo: AP/Alikhan Sariyev

Norway's Antonio Nusa, center, controls the ball alongside teammate David Moller Wolfe, right while Kazakhstan's Marat Bystrov, left, tries to stop them during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Kazakhstan and Norway at Ortalyk Stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

NOR vs KAZ Photo: AP/Alikhan Sariyev

Kazakhstan's Yan Vorogovskiy, left, fights for the ball with Norway's Erling Haaland, right, during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Kazakhstan and Norway at Ortalyk Stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Norway's Felix Myhre Photo: AP/Alikhan Sariyev

Norway's Felix Myhre, right, controls the ball while Kazakhstan's Marat Bystrov, left, tries to stop him during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Kazakhstan and Norway at Ortalyk Stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan's Alexandr Marochkin Photo: AP/Alikhan Sariyev

Kazakhstan's Alexandr Marochkin, left, fights for the ball with Norway's Alexander Sorloth during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Kazakhstan and Norway at Ortalyk Stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

