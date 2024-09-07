Norway's Erling Haaland gestures during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Kazakhstan and Norway at Ortalyk Stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Norway's Martin Odegaard makes a corner kick during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Kazakhstan and Norway at Ortalyk Stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's goalkeeper Igor Shatskiy, right, and Nuraly Alip, center, fight for the ball with Norway's Erling Haaland during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Kazakhstan and Norway at Ortalyk Stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Norway's Sondre Langas, left, and Kazakhstan's Yan Vorogovskiy battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Kazakhstan and Norway at Ortalyk Stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Norway's David Moller Wolfe runs with the ball the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Kazakhstan and Norway at Ortalyk Stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Norway's Antonio Nusa, center, fights for the ball with Kazakhstan's Abat Aimbetov, right, and Baktiyor Zainutdinov, left, during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Kazakhstan and Norway at Ortalyk Stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Norway's Antonio Nusa, center, controls the ball alongside teammate David Moller Wolfe, right while Kazakhstan's Marat Bystrov, left, tries to stop them during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Kazakhstan and Norway at Ortalyk Stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan's Yan Vorogovskiy, left, fights for the ball with Norway's Erling Haaland, right, during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Kazakhstan and Norway at Ortalyk Stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Norway's Felix Myhre, right, controls the ball while Kazakhstan's Marat Bystrov, left, tries to stop him during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Kazakhstan and Norway at Ortalyk Stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan's Alexandr Marochkin, left, fights for the ball with Norway's Alexander Sorloth during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Kazakhstan and Norway at Ortalyk Stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.