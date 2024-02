Despite their roster boasting the might of individuals playing for top European clubs, South Korea's AFC Asian Cup 2023 campaign has been one of close calls and narrow escapes. (More Football News)

Coached by former German international Jurgen Klinsmann and led by the supremely talented Son Heung-min, the Taegeuk Warriors have stumbled into the semi-finals, but, as luck would have it, could now be 180 minutes away from continental glory.