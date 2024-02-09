Ivory Coast Vs Nigeria, Africa Cup Of Nations 2023, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Final On TV and Online

And then there were two! Ivory Coast, who have looked on the verge of elimination several times in the tournament, and Nigeria, who have been flying high due to their exceptional attack, will meet each other in Abidjan on February 11 (February 12, as per IST) to contest the Africa Cup Of Nations 2023 final. (More Football News)
Both teams have won the tournament previously. Nigeria, with three triumphs, are the fourth-most successful side in the tournament's history, while Ivory Coast are only one behind on two. The winner of the cup will get to hold it for a year-and-a-half, before relinquishing it for the 2025 edition in Morocco.
After successive rounds of near-exits, Ivory Coast finally registered a comfortable enough victory over DR Congo in the semi-final, courtesy of a goal from Borussia Dortmund's Sebastien Haller. Unbeaten Nigeria, meanwhile, pipped South Africa on penalties, surviving a scare by the narrowest of margins after the Bafana Bafana had equalised in the final moments of regular time.
Rivals forged by a common ambition, Ivory Coast and Nigeria have contested 28 games together, with their head-to-head finely poised at the time of writing. Ivory Coast have won nine, Nigeria have won nine too, while ten matches between the pair have ended in a draw. The winner on Sunday will tip the scales in their favour.
Nine of the 28 meetings between Ivory Coast and Nigeria have occurred in the Africa Cup of Nations, including the first time they shared the pitch back in March 1967. Nigeria have a slightly favourable record here, with their four wins - the last of which transpired earlier in the AFCON 2023 group stage - marginally above Ivory Coast's three.
When and where will the Ivory Coast vs Nigeria, Africa Cup Of Nations 2023 final be played?
The Ivory Coast vs Nigeria final match will be played on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Due to the significant time difference, it will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Monday, February 12, 2024.
Which TV channel will broadcast the Ivory Coast vs Nigeria, Africa Cup of Nations 2023 final live?
At the moment, no TV channel will broadcast the Ivory Coast vs Nigeria match live in India.
Where will the Ivory Coast vs Nigeria, Africa Cup of Nations 2023, final be live streamed?
The AFCON final match will be live streamed on the Fancode app and website in India.