Ivory Coast Vs Nigeria, Africa Cup Of Nations 2023, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Final On TV and Online

And then there were two! Ivory Coast, who have looked on the verge of elimination several times in the tournament, and Nigeria, who have been flying high due to their exceptional attack, will meet each other in Abidjan on February 11 (February 12, as per IST) to contest the Africa Cup Of Nations 2023 final.

Both teams have won the tournament previously. Nigeria, with three triumphs, are the fourth-most successful side in the tournament's history, while Ivory Coast are only one behind on two. The winner of the cup will get to hold it for a year-and-a-half, before relinquishing it for the 2025 edition in Morocco.