IRE Vs IND: Hardik Pandya Wins First T20 International Match As Indian Captain – Statistical Highlights

Hardik Pandya led India for the first time after playing 59 T20 internationals. India won the first T20 against Ireland by seven wickets.

Hardik Pandya led from the front against Ireland in the first T20 on Sunday. BCCI

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 1:44 pm

Hardik Pandya became the sixth Indian skipper to win the first T20 international match after leading India to a seven-wicket win over Ireland in the first match of the series in Dublin on Sunday. The all-rounder led India for the first time after playing 59 T20 internationals. (

Harry Tector recorded the highest individual score for Ireland against India in T20s by making an unbeaten 64 in 50 minutes off 33 balls with six fours and three sixes. James Shannon who made 60 in 49 minutes off 35 balls with five fours and four sixes held the previous record.

Deepak Hooda and Hardik Pandya set a new record for the third wicket for India against Ireland by adding 64 runs in 5.1 overs. It was also India’s fourth-best stand against Ireland in T20s.

The 50-run stand for the fourth wicket in 4.5 overs between Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker was Ireland’s first 50 stand against India in T20s. That erased the previous best of 41 runs in 5.1 overs for the second wicket between Andy Balbirnie and James Shannon on the same ground on June 27, 2018.

Umran Malik became the 98th player to represent India in T20s. The right-arm fast bowler made his debut after playing 22 T20 matches. He is the second player after Parvez Rasool from Jammu and Kashmir to represent India in T20s.

Conor Olphert became the 53rd player to represent Ireland in T20 internationals. The right-arm medium-fast bowler made his T20 International debut after playing six T20 matches.

VICTORY ON CAPTAINCY DEBUT FOR INDIA

Margin-Skipper-Opponent-Venue-Date

6 Wickets-Virender Sehwag-South Africa-Johannesburg (01-12-2006)

6 Wickets-Suresh Raina-Zimbabwe-Harare (12-06-2010)

5 Wickets-Ajinkya Rahane-Zimbabwe-Harare (17-07-2015)

93 Runs-Rohit Sharma-Sri Lanka-Cuttack (20-12-2017)

38 Runs-Shikhar Dhawan-Sri Lanka-Colombo (25-07-2021)

7 Wickets-Hardik Pandya-Ireland-Dublin (26-06-2022)

