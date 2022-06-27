Hardik Pandya Gifts His Bat To Harry Tector, Says Ireland Batter Has Potential To Grab IPL Contract  

Hardik Pandya gifted a bat to Harry Tector after the Ireland batter left the Indian captain in awe during their first T20 in Dublin on Sunday. Despite Tector’s 33-ball unbeaten 64, Ireland lost the game by seven wickets.

Young Harry Tector showcased his batting prowess, playing a brilliant counter-attacking innings and lifting the hosts to a respectable total after being reduced to 22/3 in a match that was reduced to 12 overs-a-side due to rain.

The Indian skipper hoped the 22-year-old can get an Indian Premier League contract soon. “He played some fantastic shots and obviously he's just 22 and I have given him a bat and maybe he can score some more sixes and get an IPL contract,” Hardik said after the game.

“I wish him luck and, you know, just look after him. Well, give him the right guidance. It's not always about cricket. It's about understanding your own lifestyle and understanding what is at stake.” Tector displayed a lot of composure as he smashed six fours and three maximums in his knock.

Hardik also stated that if Tector maintains his consistency, he would could be a hot property nit just in IPL but also in other leagues around the world. “If you can manage that, I’m sure he's going to be around not just in the IPL, but in all the leagues in the world,” added Hardik, who lead India for the first time in his career.

“Some of the shots Harry played had me in awe. Look forward to him developing and taking Irish cricket forward.” With the T20 World Cup slated to be played in Australia later this year, Hardik said the idea is to give all players in contention of making the squad some game time.

“Our ultimate goal is to get better for the World Cup. This is good step we have taken that intentionally the players are showing the kind of attitude and the character that will help us during crunch games at the World Cup,” he said.

“You get experience by playing and that is a conscious effort by the management to get the players they are considering in the squad or scheme of things and give them the best opportunity to get some games under their belt rather than coming into the World Cup and play their first game.

“We want people to settle in and by the time the World Cup comes we will have a tighter squad,” Pandya added. India play Ireland in the second and final T20 on Tuesday at the same venue.