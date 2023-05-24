IPL 2023 Eliminator, LSG VS MI - 5 Players To Watch Out For

Viewers and fans will be treated to a blockbuster showdown as the much-anticipated first Eliminator of IPL 2023 takes place in Chennai on Tuesday. The stage is set at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium, where the mighty Mumbai Indians will clash with the resilient Lucknow Super Giants in a battle for the ages. Catch all the action of the first Eliminator, LIVE on 24th May, 2023, 5.30 PM onwards on the Star Sports Network.

Mumbai Indians, five-time champions, are determined to reclaim their spot in the final after a lacklustre performance in the previous season. With a stunning comeback this year, they have stormed into the playoffs, oozing confidence and hungry for another title. Meanwhile, LSG have secured their spot in the IPL playoffs for the second consecutive season, proving their consistency and determination.

The Chepauk Stadium's pitch, known for its spin-friendly nature, sets the stage for a fascinating contest. Two back-to-back games grace this venue, adding to the excitement. Traditionally, teams batting first have had an edge here, although successful chases have also occurred this season. The battle between bat and ball, further intensified by the presence of veteran leg-spinners Amit Mishra for LSG and Piyush Chawla for MI, promises to be a spectacle to behold.

Adding to the intrigue, LSG has enjoyed a flawless record against MI, emerging victorious in all three previous encounters. However, this match will test their mettle once again as they aim to maintain their winning streak against the five-time champions. MI, fueled by the desire for redemption, will be relentless in their pursuit of breaking LSG's dominance and advancing to the next stage.

Here are the top 5 players to watch out for in the IPL 2023 Eliminator:

Piyush Chawla: The veteran spinner has had a sensational comeback in the TATA IPL 2023, emerging as one of the leading wicket-takers with 20 scalps at an economy of 7.81. His expertise on the spin-friendly track at Chepauk makes him a crucial player for Mumbai Indians, and his performance could be key to their success in the eliminator.

Nicholas Pooran: The explosive West Indian batsman has been a game-changer for Lucknow Super Giants. With his ability to score quick runs, Pooran has played crucial innings, helping his team set imposing targets. Having amassed 358 runs at a blistering strike rate of 173.79, LSG will heavily rely on his firepower to emerge victorious in the eliminator.

Cameron Green: The talented all-rounder had a remarkable debut season in the IPL for Mumbai Indians. Green's century in the final group stage match propelled MI to a stunning chase, showcasing his immense batting prowess. With two half-centuries and valuable contributions with the ball, Green will be a vital asset for MI in their quest for victory.

Ravi Bishnoi: LSG's go-to man for picking up key wickets and breaking partnerships, Ravi Bishnoi has been a standout performer. The leg-spinner has bagged 16 wickets at an economy of 7.76, displaying his ability to thrive on spinner-friendly pitches. Bishnoi's role will be crucial in LSG's bowling attack as they seek to outsmart the MI batsmen.

Suryakumar Yadav: While he may have started slowly, Suryakumar Yadav has emerged as Mumbai Indians' most dangerous weapon in the latter stages of the tournament. With four half-centuries and a century to his name, Yadav has accumulated 511 runs at an impressive strike rate of 185.14. His explosive batting and vast range of shots make him a formidable opponent for the LSG bowlers.

Keep an eye on these five exceptional players as they showcase their skills and strive to make a significant impact in the high-stakes IPL 2023 Eliminator. Their performances could be pivotal in determining which team emerges triumphant and advances further in the tournament.