IPL 2022, RR Vs RCB: Live Streaming Details, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

Coming on the back of wins in their respective games, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be facing each other at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in the 13th match of IPL 2022 on Tuesday.

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the RR vs RCB live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 7:30 PM IST

TEAM NEWS

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Butter is firing on all cylinders, scoring 135 runs across two games, including a match-winning century against Mumbai Indians. His performance will be the key if RR wish to continue their winning run in the tournament. Meanwhile, the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal would also look to contribute with the bat more in the game against RCB. RR’s bowlers in the previous game were decent with their spells, barring Prasidh Krishna and Navdeep Saini. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal has been skipper Sanju Samson’s go-to-man in the ongoing tournament.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Batting has always been the strength of RCB and it did prove its worth in the first game by scoring over 200 runs batting first, but a flop show from their bowlers saw them losing the contest to Punjab Kings. In the next game, the bowlers did a good job but the batters failed to live up to the expectations, however they somehow got over the line in a last-over thriller. Captain Faf du Plessis (93 runs) has been the top run scorer for the side so far, while in the bowling department, Wanindu Hasaranga is their highest wicket-taker (5 scalps).

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals have faced each other in 25 IPL matches. RCB have won 12 of them, RR won 10, while the rest three ended without any result.

VENUE AND PITCH

RR and RCB will play their Tuesday’s match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Three matches have taken place at the venue so far and the teams batting second have won all of them. RR and RCB face off in a night game so chasing will be easy under dew. Winning the toss and opting to bowl first will be the preference.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj