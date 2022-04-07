IPL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah Escapes With Warning After KKR Vs MI Clash; Nitish Rana Not So Lucky

Australian cricketer Pat Cummins hogged the limelight in the blockbuster Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians clash in Pune on Wednesday, but two Indian cricketers found their names in the match officials' bad books.

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been let off with a reprimand for breaching the code of conduct during the match, which was won by Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

"Jasprit Bumrah from Mumbai Indians has been reprimanded for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Pune," read a statement from IPL. "Mr Bumrah admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction."

But Kolkata Knight Riders' Nitish Rana was not so lucky. The batter has been hit with a fine -- 10 per cent of his match fees -- for a level 1 offence during the match.

"Nitish Rana from Kolkata Knight Riders has been reprimanded and fined 10 percent of his match-fee for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Mumbai Indians at Pune," the statement added. Rana has also "admitted to the Level 1 offence" and "accepted the sanction".

The IPL press release, however, doesn't specify the nature of the breaches.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee’s decision is final and binding.

Both the players had a forgettable match.

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first. After a sluggish start, a Suryakumar Yadav fifty (52 off 36) and power-hitting from Tilak Varma (38 off 27) and Kieron Pollard (22 off 5) helped the five-time champions reach a fighting total of 161/4.

And at one time, it looked like a good total to defend with KKR at 83/4 in the 12th over. Then enter Cummins.

Fresh from leading the Australian national cricket team to a 2-1 Test series win in Pakistan, he changed the course of the match in a space of 15 balls.

The all-rounder his four fours and six sixes in a stunning 15-ball unbeaten knocked which resulted in 56 runs and also the joint-fastest IPL fifty (in 14 balls with KL Rahul).

KKR reached the target with four overs to spare.