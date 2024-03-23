Sports

Friendlies: Netherlands Blank Scotland 4-0, Spain Lose To Colombia 0-1 - In Pics

The Netherlands recovered from a shaky first half to give Scotland a masterclass in clinical football and win their friendly by 4-0 in Amsterdam, Associated Press reported. The Dutch took the lead after 40 minutes when Tijjani Reijnders scored from 25 metres out. Georginio Wijnaldum doubled their advantage in the 72nd minute when he headed in a cross from Cody Gakpo. Substitute Wout Weghorst made it 3-0 with a header in the 84th, and Donyell Malen fought his way through the defence to score a fourth two minutes later. Elsewhere, Colombia edged out Spain 1-0, with Daniel Munoz scoring the only goal after 61 minutes. Hungary extended their unbeaten run to 13 games with a 1-0 win over fellow Euro 2024 qualifier Turkey. The Czech Republic beat Norway 2-1 in Oslo. Romania, who will meet Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine or Iceland in Group E, came from behind to draw with Northern Ireland 1-1 in Bucharest.

23 March 2024
Netherlands vs Scotland

Netherland players applaud fans at the end of the international friendly soccer match between Netherlands and Scotland at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Netherlands vs Scotland
Netherlands' Wout Weghorst, left, celebrates with his teammate Joey Veerman after scoring his side's third goal during an international friendly soccer match between Netherlands and Scotland at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Netherlands vs Scotland
Netherlands' Wout Weghorst, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's third goal during an international friendly soccer match between Netherlands and Scotland at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Spain%20vs%20Colombia
Spain vs Colombia
Colombia's Daniel Munoz, center, celebrates after scoring during a friendly soccer match between Spain and Colombia at the London Stadium in London.

Spain%20vs%20Colombia
Spain vs Colombia
Colombia's Daniel Munoz, right, celebrates after scoring during a friendly soccer match between Spain and Colombia at the London Stadium in London.

Spain%20vs%20Colombia
Spain vs Colombia
Spain's Mikel Merino Zazon, left, and Colombia's Kevin Duvan Castano vie for the ball during a friendly soccer match between Spain and Colombia at the London Stadium in London.

Hungary%20vs%20Turkey
Hungary vs Turkey
Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai scores from the penalty spot his side's opening goal during the international friendly soccer match between Hungary and Turkey at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

Hungary%20vs%20Turkey
Hungary vs Turkey
Hungary's Andras Schaefer, center, celebrates with teammates during the international friendly soccer match between Hungary and Turkey at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

Hungary%20vs%20Turkey
Hungary vs Turkey
Hungary's Bamabas Varga controls the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Hungary and Turkey at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

Norway%20vs%20Czech%20Republic
Norway vs Czech Republic
Czech Republic's David Zima, left, celebrates after scoring during the international friendly soccer match between Norway and the Czech Republic at the Ullevaal stadium in Oslo.

Norway%20vs%20Czech%20Republic%20
Norway vs Czech Republic
Czech Republic celebrates their win after the international friendly soccer match between Norway and the Czech Republic at the Ullevaal stadium in Oslo.

Norway%20vs%20Czech%20Republic%20
Norway vs Czech Republic
Czech Republic's Patrik Schick, center, is challenged by Norway's Fredrik Bjørkan, left, and Sander Berge during the international friendly soccer match between Norway and the Czech Republic at the Ullevaal stadium in Oslo.

