Friendlies: Netherlands Blank Scotland 4-0, Spain Lose To Colombia 0-1 - In Pics

Netherland players applaud fans at the end of the international friendly soccer match between Netherlands and Scotland at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Netherlands' Wout Weghorst, left, celebrates with his teammate Joey Veerman after scoring his side's third goal during an international friendly soccer match between Netherlands and Scotland at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Netherlands' Wout Weghorst, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's third goal during an international friendly soccer match between Netherlands and Scotland at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Colombia's Daniel Munoz, center, celebrates after scoring during a friendly soccer match between Spain and Colombia at the London Stadium in London.
Colombia's Daniel Munoz, right, celebrates after scoring during a friendly soccer match between Spain and Colombia at the London Stadium in London.
Spain's Mikel Merino Zazon, left, and Colombia's Kevin Duvan Castano vie for the ball during a friendly soccer match between Spain and Colombia at the London Stadium in London.
Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai scores from the penalty spot his side's opening goal during the international friendly soccer match between Hungary and Turkey at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.
Hungary's Andras Schaefer, center, celebrates with teammates during the international friendly soccer match between Hungary and Turkey at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.
Hungary's Bamabas Varga controls the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Hungary and Turkey at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.
Czech Republic's David Zima, left, celebrates after scoring during the international friendly soccer match between Norway and the Czech Republic at the Ullevaal stadium in Oslo.
Czech Republic celebrates their win after the international friendly soccer match between Norway and the Czech Republic at the Ullevaal stadium in Oslo.
Czech Republic's Patrik Schick, center, is challenged by Norway's Fredrik Bjørkan, left, and Sander Berge during the international friendly soccer match between Norway and the Czech Republic at the Ullevaal stadium in Oslo.