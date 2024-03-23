Sports

Friendlies: Netherlands Blank Scotland 4-0, Spain Lose To Colombia 0-1 - In Pics

The Netherlands recovered from a shaky first half to give Scotland a masterclass in clinical football and win their friendly by 4-0 in Amsterdam, Associated Press reported. The Dutch took the lead after 40 minutes when Tijjani Reijnders scored from 25 metres out. Georginio Wijnaldum doubled their advantage in the 72nd minute when he headed in a cross from Cody Gakpo. Substitute Wout Weghorst made it 3-0 with a header in the 84th, and Donyell Malen fought his way through the defence to score a fourth two minutes later. Elsewhere, Colombia edged out Spain 1-0, with Daniel Munoz scoring the only goal after 61 minutes. Hungary extended their unbeaten run to 13 games with a 1-0 win over fellow Euro 2024 qualifier Turkey. The Czech Republic beat Norway 2-1 in Oslo. Romania, who will meet Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine or Iceland in Group E, came from behind to draw with Northern Ireland 1-1 in Bucharest.