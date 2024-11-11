Sports

Inter 1-1 Napoli: Serie A Rivals Draw At San Siro

Serie A leader Napoli and defending champion Inter Milan played to a 1-1 draw at the San Siro on Sunday to leave six teams within two points of each other atop the Italian league standings. Scott McTominay put Napoli ahead in the first half from close range following a corner kick and Hakan Calhanoglu equalized before the break with a swerving long-distance effort. Calhanoglu then missed a penalty kick off the post midway through the second half. Napoli is one point ahead of Atalanta, Fiorentina, Inter and Lazio; with Juventus two points back in sixth.

Italy Soccer Serie A: Napoli vs Inter Milan
Italy Soccer Serie A: Inter Milan vs Napoli Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu (20) and teammates leave the pitch after a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Napoli at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Italy Soccer Serie A: Inter Milan vs Napoli
Italy Soccer Serie A: Napoli vs Inter Milan Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu misses a penalty kick as Napoli's goalkeeper Alex Meret dives for the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Napoli at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Napoli vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan vs Napoli Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, right, attempts a header on goal challenged by Napoli's Giovanni Di Lorenzo during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Napoli at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Inter Milan vs Napoli
Napoli vs Inter Milan Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram (9) battles for the ball against Napoli's Scott McTominay, left, and Amir Rrahmani during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Napoli at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Serie A: Napoli vs Inter Milan
Serie A: Inter Milan vs Napoli Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Napoli's Stanislav Lobotka, left, and Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram compete for the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Napoli at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Serie A: Inter Milan vs Napoli
Serie A: Napoli vs Inter Milan Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu tries control the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Napoli at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Serie A Soccer Match: Napoli vs Inter Milan
Serie A Soccer Match: Inter Milan vs Napoli Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, front, and Napoli's Alessandro Buongiorno battle for the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Napoli at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Serie A 2024: Napoli vs Inter Milan
Serie A 2024: Inter Milan vs Napoli Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan's goalkeeper Yann Sommer (1) fails to save a goal by Napoli's Scott McTominay during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Napoli at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Serie A 2024: Inter Milan vs Napoli
Serie A 2024: Napoli vs Inter Milan Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu celebrates scoring his side's first goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Napoli at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Serie A Soccer Match
Italy Soccer Serie A Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Napoli's Scott McTominay, center, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Napoli at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

