Sports

Inter 1-1 Napoli: Serie A Rivals Draw At San Siro

Serie A leader Napoli and defending champion Inter Milan played to a 1-1 draw at the San Siro on Sunday to leave six teams within two points of each other atop the Italian league standings. Scott McTominay put Napoli ahead in the first half from close range following a corner kick and Hakan Calhanoglu equalized before the break with a swerving long-distance effort. Calhanoglu then missed a penalty kick off the post midway through the second half. Napoli is one point ahead of Atalanta, Fiorentina, Inter and Lazio; with Juventus two points back in sixth.